Week 14 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Week 14 Late Afternoon Games
Detroit Lions (1-10-1) 4th NFC North @ Denver Broncos (6-6) 4th AFC West
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Broncos -12.5
- Over/Under: 42
New York Giants (4-8) 4th NFC East @ Las Angeles Chargers (7-5) 2nd AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Chargers -9
- Over/Under: 43
San Francisco 49ers (6-6) 3rd NFC West @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) 2nd AFC North
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: 49ers -2
- Over/Under: 49
Buffalo Bills (7-5) 2nd AFC East @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) 1st NFC South
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Buccaneers -3.5
- Over/Under: 52.5
