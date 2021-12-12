Week 14 Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins are on a bye week this week we will have both an early and a late-game live thread today.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 14 Early Afternoon Games
Baltimore Ravens (8-4) 1st AFC North @ Cleveland Browns (6-6) 4th AFC North
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Browns -2.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) 4th AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (8-4) 1st AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Titans -8.5
- Over/Under: 44
Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) 3rd AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) 1st AFC West
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Chiefs -9.5
- Over/Under: 48
New Orleans Saints (5-7) 4th NFC South @ New York Jets (3-9) 4th AFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, Pennsylvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Saints -5.5
- Over/Under: 42.5
Dallas Cowboys (8-4) 1st NFC East @ Washington Football Team (6-6) 2nd NFC East
- Where: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Cowboys -6.5
- Over/Under: 48
Atlanta Falcons (5-7) 3rd NFC South @ Carolina Panthers (5-7) 2nd NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Panthers -2.5
- Over/Under: 41.5
Seattle Seahawks (4-8) 4th NFC West @ Houston Texans (2-10) 3rd AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Seahawks -9
- Over/Under: 40.5
