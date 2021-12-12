Week 14 Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins are on a bye week this week we will have both an early and a late-game live thread today.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 14 Early Afternoon Games

Baltimore Ravens (8-4) 1st AFC North @ Cleveland Browns (6-6) 4th AFC North

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Browns -2.5

Browns -2.5 Over/Under: 43.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) 4th AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (8-4) 1st AFC South

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Titans -8.5

Titans -8.5 Over/Under: 44

Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) 3rd AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) 1st AFC West

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: Chiefs -9.5

Chiefs -9.5 Over/Under: 48

New Orleans Saints (5-7) 4th NFC South @ New York Jets (3-9) 4th AFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, Pennsylvania

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, Pennsylvania When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Saints -5.5

Saints -5.5 Over/Under: 42.5

Dallas Cowboys (8-4) 1st NFC East @ Washington Football Team (6-6) 2nd NFC East

Where: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland

FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: Cowboys -6.5

Cowboys -6.5 Over/Under: 48

Atlanta Falcons (5-7) 3rd NFC South @ Carolina Panthers (5-7) 2nd NFC South

Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Panthers -2.5

Panthers -2.5 Over/Under: 41.5

Seattle Seahawks (4-8) 4th NFC West @ Houston Texans (2-10) 3rd AFC South