Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

The Miami Dolphins’ bye week has not been without news. On Friday, the team announced they were moving running back Myles Gaskin to the reserve/COVID-19 list, with reports he had tested positive for the coronavirus. On Saturday, it appears Gaskin will have some company on the reserve list. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, running back Salvon Ahmed has also tested positive for the virus. Miami has not yet announced moving him to the reserve list.

Ahmed has 54 carries for 149 yards this season. He has served primarily as the backup to Gaskin, though in recent weeks, he seems to have fallen further down the depth chart as Miami has added players to the roster.

The good news for the Dolphins is the timing of the bye week could allow both Gaskin and Ahmed to test back out of the COVID-19 protocols prior to next week’s game against the New York Jets. Obviously, having any players get the virus is never a good thing and hopefully, both running backs are able to shake off the illness with no major symptoms.

With Gaskin on the reserve list and Ahmed to follow shortly, the Dolphins are left with just Phillip Lindsay on the active roster at the position. The team has Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad. There is also the possibility Malcolm Brown could be activated off injured reserve if he has fully recovered from a quadriceps injury.