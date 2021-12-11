NFL 2021 Week 14 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

We are moving into mid-December, the playoff push is underway, and the Miami Dolphins are...on their bye week? When the schedule came out back in April, a Week 14 off week seemed like a late week to be having the by, but it was a big shift for the Dolphins who have seemed to have an early bye every single year. Now that we are in Week 14, it seems like an entire season has been played and the Dolphins (and Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles) are just now getting to take a break. It almost feels like the Hurricane Irma impacted 2017 season, when the Dolphins has to play Weeks 2-17 straight after the storm forced the team’s Week 1 contest to be rescheduled into their bye week.

Enough about that. This is not about the Dolphins, but about the games that are on the schedule for the weekend. As we do every week, it is time to bring you our contributor winners picks from The Phinsider’s group of authors. We run this season-long picks pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, just to see who can come away with the best record at the end of the season.

We primarily focus on the straight-up winners picks, but we do have some contributors who also make picks against the spread and over/under picks. You can check out those picks using the tabs at the top of the table below. You can get the latest odds for each game over at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last week was a boring week for our picks. Of all the picks made during the week, we only had two picks that were not consensus picks. CT Smith picked the Los Angeles Chargers to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, picking up a game on everyone else, while Justin Hier tied Smith when he was the only one to correctly pick the New England Patriots to beat the Buffalo Bills. Smith and Hier finished the week 9-5, while James McKinney, Marek Brave, and Kevin Nogle were all 8-6. Will we see more fluctuations in the picks this week?

Updating our overall standings through Week 13 brings us to:

James McKinney 121-71-1 (62.9%)*

Marek Brave 121-72-1 (62.6%)

Kevin Nogle 115-78-1 (59.5%)

Justin Hier 114-78-1 (59.3%)*

*McKinney and Hier missed a Thursday game during the season, giving them one less game in the standings.

CT Smith and Josh Houtz have both missed at least a week of picks, so they are not in the overall standings, but they do continue to make their picks:

Josh Houtz 81-51-1 (61.3%)

CT Smith 106-71-1 (59.8%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget:

