Myles Gaskin placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins placed running back Myles Gaskin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list the team announced on Friday. The team’s top rusher tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and will now need two positive tests at least 24 hours apart before he is cleared to return to practice. Gaskin, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, is vaccinated, so there is a possibility he will be able to return before the Dolphins’ next game, a Week 15 meeting with the New York Jets.

Gaskin has played in all 13 games for the Dolphins this year, starting 10 times. He has 154 carries for 526 yards with three touchdowns.

With the move of Gaskin to the reserve/COVID-19 list, Miami only has two running backs on the active roster. Phillip Lindsay and Salvon Ahmed would take the top two spots on the depth chart, though the Dolphins could also activate Malcolm Brown off injured reserve or elevate Duke Johnson or Gerrid Doaks off the practice squad.

Miami also has Patrick Laird on injured reserve, but he was added this week and is not eligible to be activated.

The Dolphins are in the middle of their bye week, with no scheduled games for this weekend. Gaskin is the first player Miami has added to the reserve/COVID-19 list since tight end Adam Shaheen was on the list.