Miami Dolphins bye week: What games will air in South Florida?

The Miami Dolphins went 6-7 over the first 13 weeks of the 2021 NFL season, playing in every single week of the schedule. They finally get their lone off weekend of the year this weekend, meaning we are all going to be able to sit back and watch some football without the ups and downs that come on every play of a Dolphins game. But, which games will be aired in Florida with the Dolphins not on the schedule?

In the CBS early time slot, Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, and Tampa will all see their top broadcast, the Las Vegas Raiders at the Kansas City Chiefs. Ian Eagles and Charles Davis will cover the commentary for the game. The Orlando, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee will have the Jacksonville Jaguars game as they visit the Tennesee Titans, with Spero Dedes and Jay Feely on the coverage. Panama City will go with the Raiders and Chiefs game, while the Mobile market, including the western end of the Florida panhandle, will have the New Orleans Saints at New York Jets game; Andrew Catalon and James Lofton will handle the broadcast.

For the FOX early broadcast, all of Florida except Jacksonville will see their top broadcast as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Football Team. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are handling that coverage. Jacksonville will not have an early FOX broadcast due to the Jaguars playing in the early slot on CBS.

In the late slot, CBS has the doubleheader this week, with Miami - and nearly the entire country - getting to see the Buffalo Bills at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the game.

FOX will broadcast a late game in Jacksonville. That market will see the New York Giants at Las Angeles Chargers game, with the Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth team on the call.