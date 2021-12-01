2021 Panthers vs. Dolphins review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

The Miami Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak, having dispatched the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 emphatically. They are preparing to face the New York Giants, hoping to come away with a fifth-straight win and pull to within a game of .500 on the year.

The 2021 Dolphins are finally playing like the team everyone expected prior to the season. The defense is attacking, the offense can get into a rhythm, and the special teams is coming together. It has been a slow build up for this year, but they are still within range of a playoff spot and, if they can keep up playing this way, they could become the first team to start 1-7 to make the postseason.

Looking back at the team’s game against the Panthers, we take a look at the snap counts played by each player. Below you will find charts for the offensive and defensive counts, along with the each player’s season total. Finally, some thoughts of each position group close out each side of the ball.

Due to limitations on the width of tables, I reversed the data in the table, with the first set of numbers showing the season total, then Week 12’s snaps played and percentage, followed by the snaps played for Weeks 1-11.

Offense

2021 Offensive Snap Counts Pos Player Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total Week 12 Played Snaps Week 12 Total Snaps Percent Week 12 Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 9 Played Snaps Week 10 Played Snaps Week 11 Played Snaps Pos Player Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total Week 12 Played Snaps Week 12 Total Snaps Percent Week 12 Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 9 Played Snaps Week 10 Played Snaps Week 11 Played Snaps QB Tua Tagovailoa 450 819 55% 74 74 100% 52 9 IR IR IR 69 73 69 DNP 32 72 QB Jacoby Brissett 368 819 45% DNP 74 0% 2 65 83 52 54 1 DNP DNP 74 37 DNP QB Reid Sinnett 0 819 0% -- -- --% PS PS DNP DNP DNP Inact Waived -- -- -- -- RB Myles Gaskin 463 819 57% 37 74 50% 29 45 43 12 37 25 46 40 54 42 53 RB Phillip Lindsay 15 819 2% 15 74 20% HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU RB Salvon Ahmed 148 819 18% 13 74 18% 11 23 5 5 11 19 22 16 14 9 Inact RB Patrick Laird 56 819 7% 12 74 16% PS PS PS PS PS PS PS 10 7 16 11 RB Malcolm Brown 129 819 16% IR 74 0% 16 9 34 35 5 25 5 IR IR IR IR RB Duke Johnson 6 819 1% PS 74 0% JAX PS -- -- -- -- -- PS PS PS PS 6 TE Durham Smythe 470 819 57% 66 74 89% 38 22 34 21 36 58 29 29 45 41 51 TE Mike Gesicki 602 819 74% 59 74 80% 21 47 55 36 42 49 60 67 59 56 51 TE Hunter Long 53 819 6% 24 74 32% 18 Inact 2 Inact Inact 9 Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact TE Adam Shaheen 301 819 37% Inact 74 0% Reserve/ COVID-19 20 28 20 21 Inact 51 41 36 38 46 TE Cethan Carter 43 819 5% ST Only 74 0% 13 16 ST Only 1 5 4 ST Only ST Only 4 ST Only ST Only WR Jaylen Waddle 674 819 82% 55 74 74% 43 47 73 41 43 65 61 65 65 61 55 WR Albert Wilson 256 819 31% 35 74 47% 22 41 Inact 25 12 23 3 2 17 38 38 WR Preston Williams 158 819 19% 23 74 31% Inact 22 Inact Inact 40 Inact 30 Inact Inact 18 25 WR Mack Hollins 288 819 35% 19 74 26% 7 16 24 2 14 68 39 4 60 13 22 WR Isaiah Ford 63 819 8% 12 74 16% PS PS PS PS 3 5 19 8 4 11 1 WR DeVante Parker 274 819 33% IR 74 0% 45 55 64 47 Inact Inact Inact 63 IR IR IR WR Will Fuller V 65 819 8% IR 74 0% Susp Inact 51 14 IR IR IR IR IR IR IR WR Kirk Merritt 11 819 1% PS 74 0% PS PS PS PS PS DNP PS PS 11 PS PS WR Jakeem Grant Sr. 17 819 2% -- -- --% 7 7 2 1 Traded -- -- -- -- -- -- OL Robert Hunt 819 819 100% 74 74 100% 54 74 83 52 54 70 73 69 75 69 72 OL Jesse Davis 790 819 96% 74 74 100% 54 45 83 52 54 70 73 69 75 69 72 OL Liam Eichenberg 774 819 95% 74 74 100% 54 29 83 52 54 70 73 69 75 69 72 OL Austin Jackson 765 819 93% 74 74 100% ST Only 74 83 52 54 70 73 69 75 69 72 OL Austin Reiter 422 819 52% 73 74 99% NO PS NO PS NO PS NO PS DNP DNP 73 69 66 69 72 OL Cameron Tom 1 819 0% 1 74 1% PS PS PS DNP PS PS DNP PS PS DNP DNP OL Michael Deiter 211 819 26% IR 74 0% 54 74 83 IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR OL Greg Mancz 185 819 23% IR 74 0% DNP DNP DNP 52 54 70 Inact ST Only 9 IR IR OL Solomon Kindley 121 819 15% ST Only 74 0% 54 67 ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only OL Robert Jones 7 819 1% ST Only 74 0% DNP 7 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP ST Only ST Only ST Only OL Greg Little 0 819 0% IR 74 0% Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact IR DL Christian Wilkins 4 819 0% D Only 74 0% D Only D Only D Only D Only 1 D Only D Only D Only D Only 2 1

Tua Tagovailoa played all 74 offensive snaps, while Jacoby Brissett served as the backup but did not play. Tagovailoa has now started 16 career games, giving him a full season of play - or a full season prior to this season when 17 games now make up the regular season. He has gone 341-for-509 over those 16 starts, giving him a 67 percent completion rate for 3,348 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. That gives him a 90.1 passer rating as a starter. Adding in the two games in which he did not start, Tagovailoa has a career 90.5 passer rating, going 10-for-15 for 167 yards in those games.

The running backs were led by Myles Gaskin, who played 37 snaps, which is actually low for him. He had played 46-, 40-, 54-, 42, and 53-snaps over the past five weeks before Sunday’s game. He was still far in the lead in terms of snaps played among the group, but the Dolphins spread more snaps across the group, with Phillip Lindsay playing 15 snaps just four days after joining the team, Salvon Ahmed making 13 appearances, and Patrick Laird playing 12 snaps. Malcolm Brown remained on injured reserve, missing his fifth straight game. Duke Johnson, who made his debut for the Dolphins in Week 11, was back on the practice squad in Week 12.

Durham Smythe continues to evolve into a really good all-around tight end, shaking off some of the “blocking” tight end pigeon hole. He led the way for the group against the Panthers, playing 66 of the available 74 snaps while catching five passes, the second most in the game, for 32 yards. Mike Gesicki was on the field 59 snaps, while Hunter Long saw almost as much playing time on Sunday as he had all season, appearing in 24 plays after having only played 29 snaps over the first 11 weeks of the season. Adam Shaheen was inactive due to injury while Cethan Carter continued to only see special teams snaps.

Jaylen Waddle is clearly a number one receiver in the league at this point and is on pace to break multiple Dolphins rookie receiving records - potentially beginning in Week 13. He appeared in 55 plays, catching nine passes on 10 targets for 137 yards with a touchdown. Albert Wilson was on the field for 35 snaps, followed by Preston Williams at 23 plays. Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford rounded out the position, playing 19 and 12 snaps, respectively. DeVante Parker and Will Fuller continued on injured reserve.

Four of the five starting linemen, left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Austin Jackson, right guard Robert Hunt, and right tackle Jesse Davis, all played all 74 snaps. Center Austin Reiter missed one snap, with Cameron Tom filling in for him on the play. Center Michael Deiter returned to practice las week. Solomon Kindley and Robert Jones each saw special teams playing time.

Defense

2021 Defensive Snap Counts Pos Player Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total Week 12 Played Snaps Week 10 Total Snaps Percent Week 10 Snaps Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 9 Played Snaps Week 10 Played Snaps Week 11 Played Snaps Pos Player Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total Week 12 Played Snaps Week 10 Total Snaps Percent Week 10 Snaps Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 9 Played Snaps Week 10 Played Snaps Week 11 Played Snaps DL Emmanuel Ogbah 562 827 68% 43 55 78% 48 47 63 37 37 41 42 60 53 46 45 DL Christian Wilkins 511 827 62% 31 55 56% 42 44 58 46 46 46 43 48 38 34 35 DL Adam Butler 456 827 55% 31 55 56% 48 47 41 33 38 26 31 41 40 47 33 DL Zach Sieler 332 827 40% 23 55 42% 28 33 42 39 32 29 26 14 21 26 19 DL Raekwon Davis 246 827 30% 23 55 42% 5 IR IR IR 39 36 33 25 31 23 31 DL John Jenkins 169 827 20% Inact 55 0% 45 18 47 49 Inact 7 Inact Inact Inact 3 Inact DL Jabaal Sheard 13 827 2% -- -- --% PS PS PS PS 13 PS PS PS PS PS Released LB Jerome Baker 677 827 82% 45 55 82% 74 63 83 71 66 65 10 Inact 68 73 59 LB Andrew Van Ginkel 545 827 66% 43 55 78% 53 46 34 44 34 47 48 35 51 67 43 LB Duke Riley 158 827 19% 30 55 55% 1 2 1 ST Only 8 1 6 67 7 26 9 LB Jaelan Phillips 449 827 54% 28 55 51% 22 18 49 29 57 54 15 61 37 41 38 LB Elandon Roberts 437 827 53% 21 55 38% 36 19 47 50 44 31 44 49 39 28 29 LB Sam Eguavoen 175 827 21% 7 55 13% 36 8 5 19 17 15 53 4 1 3 7 LB Vince Biegel 1 827 0% 1 55 0% -- -- -- -- -- PS DNP ST Only PS PS LB Brennan Scarlett 161 827 19% IR 55 0% 26 20 18 28 10 8 18 7 15 2 9 LB Darius Hodge 0 827 0% Inact 55 0% CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN Inact Inact Inact CB Xavien Howard 732 827 89% 45 55 82% 75 62 80 71 62 Inact 63 73 69 73 59 CB Byron Jones 683 827 83% 45 55 82% 75 62 77 25 62 Inact 63 73 69 73 59 CB Nik Needham 429 827 52% 38 55 69% 35 2 57 51 56 41 24 49 44 4 28 CB Justin Coleman 311 827 38% 20 55 36% 2 49 25 37 12 66 ST Only 20 14 44 22 CB Noah Igbinoghene 76 827 9% 10 55 18% Inact Inact ST Only Inact Inact 66 Inact DNP DNP ST Only Inact CB Javaris Davis 10 827 1% 10 55 18% PS PS PS PS PS PS PS PS PS PS PS CB Jamal Perry 3 827 0% IR 55 0% ST Only ST Only PS PS PS PS PS ST Only PS PS 3 CB Trill Williams 0 827 0% Inact 55 0% Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact DNP DNP Inact Inact DNP DNP CB Elijah Campbell 0 827 0% IR 55 0% Inact Inact Inact ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only Inact ST Only S Eric Rowe 483 827 58% 50 55 91% 65 26 65 61 22 19 44 22 28 44 37 S Jevon Holland 653 827 79% 45 55 82% 24 50 42 19 72 66 63 73 68 73 58 S Sheldrick Redwine 10 827 1% 10 55 18% NYJ PS NYJ PS NYJ PS NYJ PS NYJ PS CAR PS CAR PS Inact Inact Inact PS S Clayton Fejedelem 14 827 2% 6 55 11% ST Only ST Only 1 ST Only 6 ST Only ST Only ST Only 1 ST Only ST Only S Brandon Jones 477 827 58% Inact 55 0% 11 41 36 2 55 48 39 70 65 73 37 S Jason McCourty 312 827 38% IR 55 0% 74 58 41 70 27 14 28 IR IR IR IR S Will Parks 0 827 0% Inact 55 0% -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- SF PS SF PS SF PS

Along the defensive line, the snaps remained about equal to the previous few weeks. Emmanuel Ogbah, who is probably batting down a pass as this is being typed, played 43 snaps, while Christian Wilkins and Adam Butler were both on the field for 31 plays. Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis each appeared in 23 plays.

Jerome Baker led the linebackers with 45 snaps played, but was well done from his usual 100 percent of the snaps as the team looked to give him some rest in a blowout win; Miami basically pulled most of their starters for the final Panthers possession. Andrew Van Ginkel played 43 snaps, while Duke Riley was on the field for 30 plays, picking up extra playing time as Brennan Scarlett moved to injured reserve this week. Jaelan Phillips recorded three sacks in the game and is becoming a huge part of the pass rush for Miami, but only appeared in 28 snaps. Elandon Roberts was on the field for 21 plays, while Sam Eguavoen appeared in seven snaps, and Vince Biegel was on defense for a snap.

The Dolphins also saw their cornerbacks not play the full 100 percent of the snaps this week as part of the blowout. Xavien Howard and Byron Jones were both on the field for 82 percent of the game, playing 45 of 55 defensive snaps. Nik Needham was on the field for 38 snaps, Justin Coleman for 20 snaps, and Noah Igbinoghene and Javaris Davis for 10 snaps each. This was the first game in which Igbinoghene saw defensive playing time since Week 6 and only the second game in which he has played on defense this season, again as a part of the move to get the starters off the field.

At safety, Eric Rowe was back to leading the way after Brandon Jones was made inactive due to injury. Rowe played 50 of the 55 snaps, while Jevon Holland was on the field for 45 snaps. Sheldrick Redwine, who was elevated from the practice squad for the contest, played 10 snaps and Clayton Fejedelem appeared in six defensive snaps, his first defensive playing time since Week 9, when he played in one snap.