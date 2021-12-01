2021 Panthers vs. Dolphins review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

The Miami Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak, having dispatched the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 emphatically. They are preparing to face the New York Giants, hoping to come away with a fifth-straight win and pull to within a game of .500 on the year.
The 2021 Dolphins are finally playing like the team everyone expected prior to the season. The defense is attacking, the offense can get into a rhythm, and the special teams is coming together. It has been a slow build up for this year, but they are still within range of a playoff spot and, if they can keep up playing this way, they could become the first team to start 1-7 to make the postseason.
Looking back at the team’s game against the Panthers, we take a look at the snap counts played by each player. Below you will find charts for the offensive and defensive counts, along with the each player’s season total. Finally, some thoughts of each position group close out each side of the ball.
Due to limitations on the width of tables, I reversed the data in the table, with the first set of numbers showing the season total, then Week 12’s snaps played and percentage, followed by the snaps played for Weeks 1-11.
Offense
2021 Offensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Season Played Snaps
|Season Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|Week 12 Played Snaps
|Week 12 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 12
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Played Snaps
|Week 9 Played Snaps
|Week 10 Played Snaps
|Week 11 Played Snaps
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|450
|819
|55%
|74
|74
|100%
|52
|9
|IR
|IR
|IR
|69
|73
|69
|DNP
|32
|72
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|368
|819
|45%
|DNP
|74
|0%
|2
|65
|83
|52
|54
|1
|DNP
|DNP
|74
|37
|DNP
|QB
|Reid Sinnett
|0
|819
|0%
|--
|--
|--%
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Inact
|Waived
|--
|--
|--
|--
|RB
|Myles Gaskin
|463
|819
|57%
|37
|74
|50%
|29
|45
|43
|12
|37
|25
|46
|40
|54
|42
|53
|RB
|Phillip Lindsay
|15
|819
|2%
|15
|74
|20%
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|RB
|Salvon Ahmed
|148
|819
|18%
|13
|74
|18%
|11
|23
|5
|5
|11
|19
|22
|16
|14
|9
|Inact
|RB
|Patrick Laird
|56
|819
|7%
|12
|74
|16%
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|10
|7
|16
|11
|RB
|Malcolm Brown
|129
|819
|16%
|IR
|74
|0%
|16
|9
|34
|35
|5
|25
|5
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|RB
|Duke Johnson
|6
|819
|1%
|PS
|74
|0%
|JAX PS
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|6
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|470
|819
|57%
|66
|74
|89%
|38
|22
|34
|21
|36
|58
|29
|29
|45
|41
|51
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|602
|819
|74%
|59
|74
|80%
|21
|47
|55
|36
|42
|49
|60
|67
|59
|56
|51
|TE
|Hunter Long
|53
|819
|6%
|24
|74
|32%
|18
|Inact
|2
|Inact
|Inact
|9
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|TE
|Adam Shaheen
|301
|819
|37%
|Inact
|74
|0%
|Reserve/ COVID-19
|20
|28
|20
|21
|Inact
|51
|41
|36
|38
|46
|TE
|Cethan Carter
|43
|819
|5%
|ST Only
|74
|0%
|13
|16
|ST Only
|1
|5
|4
|ST Only
|ST Only
|4
|ST Only
|ST Only
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|674
|819
|82%
|55
|74
|74%
|43
|47
|73
|41
|43
|65
|61
|65
|65
|61
|55
|WR
|Albert Wilson
|256
|819
|31%
|35
|74
|47%
|22
|41
|Inact
|25
|12
|23
|3
|2
|17
|38
|38
|WR
|Preston Williams
|158
|819
|19%
|23
|74
|31%
|Inact
|22
|Inact
|Inact
|40
|Inact
|30
|Inact
|Inact
|18
|25
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|288
|819
|35%
|19
|74
|26%
|7
|16
|24
|2
|14
|68
|39
|4
|60
|13
|22
|WR
|Isaiah Ford
|63
|819
|8%
|12
|74
|16%
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|3
|5
|19
|8
|4
|11
|1
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|274
|819
|33%
|IR
|74
|0%
|45
|55
|64
|47
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|63
|IR
|IR
|IR
|WR
|Will Fuller V
|65
|819
|8%
|IR
|74
|0%
|Susp
|Inact
|51
|14
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|WR
|Kirk Merritt
|11
|819
|1%
|PS
|74
|0%
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|PS
|PS
|11
|PS
|PS
|WR
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|17
|819
|2%
|--
|--
|--%
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Traded
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|OL
|Robert Hunt
|819
|819
|100%
|74
|74
|100%
|54
|74
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|75
|69
|72
|OL
|Jesse Davis
|790
|819
|96%
|74
|74
|100%
|54
|45
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|75
|69
|72
|OL
|Liam Eichenberg
|774
|819
|95%
|74
|74
|100%
|54
|29
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|75
|69
|72
|OL
|Austin Jackson
|765
|819
|93%
|74
|74
|100%
|ST Only
|74
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|75
|69
|72
|OL
|Austin Reiter
|422
|819
|52%
|73
|74
|99%
|NO PS
|NO PS
|NO PS
|NO PS
|DNP
|DNP
|73
|69
|66
|69
|72
|OL
|Cameron Tom
|1
|819
|0%
|1
|74
|1%
|PS
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|DNP
|OL
|Michael Deiter
|211
|819
|26%
|IR
|74
|0%
|54
|74
|83
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|OL
|Greg Mancz
|185
|819
|23%
|IR
|74
|0%
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|52
|54
|70
|Inact
|ST Only
|9
|IR
|IR
|OL
|Solomon Kindley
|121
|819
|15%
|ST Only
|74
|0%
|54
|67
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|OL
|Robert Jones
|7
|819
|1%
|ST Only
|74
|0%
|DNP
|7
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|OL
|Greg Little
|0
|819
|0%
|IR
|74
|0%
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|IR
|DL
|Christian Wilkins
|4
|819
|0%
|D Only
|74
|0%
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|1
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|2
|1
Tua Tagovailoa played all 74 offensive snaps, while Jacoby Brissett served as the backup but did not play. Tagovailoa has now started 16 career games, giving him a full season of play - or a full season prior to this season when 17 games now make up the regular season. He has gone 341-for-509 over those 16 starts, giving him a 67 percent completion rate for 3,348 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. That gives him a 90.1 passer rating as a starter. Adding in the two games in which he did not start, Tagovailoa has a career 90.5 passer rating, going 10-for-15 for 167 yards in those games.
The running backs were led by Myles Gaskin, who played 37 snaps, which is actually low for him. He had played 46-, 40-, 54-, 42, and 53-snaps over the past five weeks before Sunday’s game. He was still far in the lead in terms of snaps played among the group, but the Dolphins spread more snaps across the group, with Phillip Lindsay playing 15 snaps just four days after joining the team, Salvon Ahmed making 13 appearances, and Patrick Laird playing 12 snaps. Malcolm Brown remained on injured reserve, missing his fifth straight game. Duke Johnson, who made his debut for the Dolphins in Week 11, was back on the practice squad in Week 12.
Durham Smythe continues to evolve into a really good all-around tight end, shaking off some of the “blocking” tight end pigeon hole. He led the way for the group against the Panthers, playing 66 of the available 74 snaps while catching five passes, the second most in the game, for 32 yards. Mike Gesicki was on the field 59 snaps, while Hunter Long saw almost as much playing time on Sunday as he had all season, appearing in 24 plays after having only played 29 snaps over the first 11 weeks of the season. Adam Shaheen was inactive due to injury while Cethan Carter continued to only see special teams snaps.
Jaylen Waddle is clearly a number one receiver in the league at this point and is on pace to break multiple Dolphins rookie receiving records - potentially beginning in Week 13. He appeared in 55 plays, catching nine passes on 10 targets for 137 yards with a touchdown. Albert Wilson was on the field for 35 snaps, followed by Preston Williams at 23 plays. Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford rounded out the position, playing 19 and 12 snaps, respectively. DeVante Parker and Will Fuller continued on injured reserve.
Four of the five starting linemen, left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Austin Jackson, right guard Robert Hunt, and right tackle Jesse Davis, all played all 74 snaps. Center Austin Reiter missed one snap, with Cameron Tom filling in for him on the play. Center Michael Deiter returned to practice las week. Solomon Kindley and Robert Jones each saw special teams playing time.
Defense
2021 Defensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Season Played Snaps
|Seans Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|Week 12 Played Snaps
|Week 10 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 10 Snaps
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Played Snaps
|Week 9 Played Snaps
|Week 10 Played Snaps
|Week 11 Played Snaps
|DL
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|562
|827
|68%
|43
|55
|78%
|48
|47
|63
|37
|37
|41
|42
|60
|53
|46
|45
|DL
|Christian Wilkins
|511
|827
|62%
|31
|55
|56%
|42
|44
|58
|46
|46
|46
|43
|48
|38
|34
|35
|DL
|Adam Butler
|456
|827
|55%
|31
|55
|56%
|48
|47
|41
|33
|38
|26
|31
|41
|40
|47
|33
|DL
|Zach Sieler
|332
|827
|40%
|23
|55
|42%
|28
|33
|42
|39
|32
|29
|26
|14
|21
|26
|19
|DL
|Raekwon Davis
|246
|827
|30%
|23
|55
|42%
|5
|IR
|IR
|IR
|39
|36
|33
|25
|31
|23
|31
|DL
|John Jenkins
|169
|827
|20%
|Inact
|55
|0%
|45
|18
|47
|49
|Inact
|7
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|3
|Inact
|DL
|Jabaal Sheard
|13
|827
|2%
|--
|--
|--%
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|13
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|Released
|LB
|Jerome Baker
|677
|827
|82%
|45
|55
|82%
|74
|63
|83
|71
|66
|65
|10
|Inact
|68
|73
|59
|LB
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|545
|827
|66%
|43
|55
|78%
|53
|46
|34
|44
|34
|47
|48
|35
|51
|67
|43
|LB
|Duke Riley
|158
|827
|19%
|30
|55
|55%
|1
|2
|1
|ST Only
|8
|1
|6
|67
|7
|26
|9
|LB
|Jaelan Phillips
|449
|827
|54%
|28
|55
|51%
|22
|18
|49
|29
|57
|54
|15
|61
|37
|41
|38
|LB
|Elandon Roberts
|437
|827
|53%
|21
|55
|38%
|36
|19
|47
|50
|44
|31
|44
|49
|39
|28
|29
|LB
|Sam Eguavoen
|175
|827
|21%
|7
|55
|13%
|36
|8
|5
|19
|17
|15
|53
|4
|1
|3
|7
|LB
|Vince Biegel
|1
|827
|0%
|1
|55
|0%
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|PS
|DNP
|ST Only
|PS
|PS
|LB
|Brennan Scarlett
|161
|827
|19%
|IR
|55
|0%
|26
|20
|18
|28
|10
|8
|18
|7
|15
|2
|9
|LB
|Darius Hodge
|0
|827
|0%
|Inact
|55
|0%
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|CB
|Xavien Howard
|732
|827
|89%
|45
|55
|82%
|75
|62
|80
|71
|62
|Inact
|63
|73
|69
|73
|59
|CB
|Byron Jones
|683
|827
|83%
|45
|55
|82%
|75
|62
|77
|25
|62
|Inact
|63
|73
|69
|73
|59
|CB
|Nik Needham
|429
|827
|52%
|38
|55
|69%
|35
|2
|57
|51
|56
|41
|24
|49
|44
|4
|28
|CB
|Justin Coleman
|311
|827
|38%
|20
|55
|36%
|2
|49
|25
|37
|12
|66
|ST Only
|20
|14
|44
|22
|CB
|Noah Igbinoghene
|76
|827
|9%
|10
|55
|18%
|Inact
|Inact
|ST Only
|Inact
|Inact
|66
|Inact
|DNP
|DNP
|ST Only
|Inact
|CB
|Javaris Davis
|10
|827
|1%
|10
|55
|18%
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|CB
|Jamal Perry
|3
|827
|0%
|IR
|55
|0%
|ST Only
|ST Only
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|ST Only
|PS
|PS
|3
|CB
|Trill Williams
|0
|827
|0%
|Inact
|55
|0%
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|DNP
|DNP
|Inact
|Inact
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Elijah Campbell
|0
|827
|0%
|IR
|55
|0%
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|Inact
|ST Only
|S
|Eric Rowe
|483
|827
|58%
|50
|55
|91%
|65
|26
|65
|61
|22
|19
|44
|22
|28
|44
|37
|S
|Jevon Holland
|653
|827
|79%
|45
|55
|82%
|24
|50
|42
|19
|72
|66
|63
|73
|68
|73
|58
|S
|Sheldrick Redwine
|10
|827
|1%
|10
|55
|18%
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|CAR PS
|CAR PS
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|PS
|S
|Clayton Fejedelem
|14
|827
|2%
|6
|55
|11%
|ST Only
|ST Only
|1
|ST Only
|6
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|1
|ST Only
|ST Only
|S
|Brandon Jones
|477
|827
|58%
|Inact
|55
|0%
|11
|41
|36
|2
|55
|48
|39
|70
|65
|73
|37
|S
|Jason McCourty
|312
|827
|38%
|IR
|55
|0%
|74
|58
|41
|70
|27
|14
|28
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|S
|Will Parks
|0
|827
|0%
|Inact
|55
|0%
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|SF PS
|SF PS
|SF PS
Along the defensive line, the snaps remained about equal to the previous few weeks. Emmanuel Ogbah, who is probably batting down a pass as this is being typed, played 43 snaps, while Christian Wilkins and Adam Butler were both on the field for 31 plays. Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis each appeared in 23 plays.
Jerome Baker led the linebackers with 45 snaps played, but was well done from his usual 100 percent of the snaps as the team looked to give him some rest in a blowout win; Miami basically pulled most of their starters for the final Panthers possession. Andrew Van Ginkel played 43 snaps, while Duke Riley was on the field for 30 plays, picking up extra playing time as Brennan Scarlett moved to injured reserve this week. Jaelan Phillips recorded three sacks in the game and is becoming a huge part of the pass rush for Miami, but only appeared in 28 snaps. Elandon Roberts was on the field for 21 plays, while Sam Eguavoen appeared in seven snaps, and Vince Biegel was on defense for a snap.
The Dolphins also saw their cornerbacks not play the full 100 percent of the snaps this week as part of the blowout. Xavien Howard and Byron Jones were both on the field for 82 percent of the game, playing 45 of 55 defensive snaps. Nik Needham was on the field for 38 snaps, Justin Coleman for 20 snaps, and Noah Igbinoghene and Javaris Davis for 10 snaps each. This was the first game in which Igbinoghene saw defensive playing time since Week 6 and only the second game in which he has played on defense this season, again as a part of the move to get the starters off the field.
At safety, Eric Rowe was back to leading the way after Brandon Jones was made inactive due to injury. Rowe played 50 of the 55 snaps, while Jevon Holland was on the field for 45 snaps. Sheldrick Redwine, who was elevated from the practice squad for the contest, played 10 snaps and Clayton Fejedelem appeared in six defensive snaps, his first defensive playing time since Week 9, when he played in one snap.
