Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

What went right and what went wrong for Mac Jones against the Titans - Pats Pulpit

Jones had the second 300-yard game of his career against Tennessee.





Jets Open As 7 Point Underdogs vs Eagles - Gang Green Nation

The New York Jets beat the Houston Texans yesterday to improve their record to 3-8 on the year. The defense found its footing after a rough start and completely shut down the Texans in the second...





AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills hold Wild Card spot following Week 13 - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) won on Thursday to kick off the week for them around the AFC Playoff Picture. A bunch of big games resulted in Buffalo staying put in the standings, but improving their...

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Browns: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown

Its wasn’t pretty or glamorous but it didn’t need to be in the end.





T.J. Watt the latest Steelers player placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List - Behind the Steel Curtain

As if things couldn’t get worse, T.J. Watt is now in the COVID-19 List.





Bengals show they can win without Ja’Marr Chase dominating - Cincy Jungle

Defenses have adjusted, but so have the Bengals.





Cleveland Browns lose Jack Conklin to season-ending injury - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland right tackle suffered a torn patellar tendon on Sunday night, and his playing future may not be so bright.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Jets (Happy Tanksgiving) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the worst loss of the season.





Now we wait - Music City Miracles

So the last two weeks have been rough. This team has had a rash of injuries like nothing I have ever seen. There has been a lot of doom and gloom in the fanbase, but your Tennessee Titans are still...





Jaguars’ Meyer didn’t know why James Robinson wasn’t in game at crucial point - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars’ loss on Sunday was filled with confusion and errors, including when it came to the players on the field.





Reich’s best/worst decisions: Week 12 vs. Buccaneers - Stampede Blue

I am not going to follow the typical format of this article because yesterday was not the typical game for Frank Reich. I believe that yesterday’s game was the perfect encapsulation of what has...

AFC WEST:

The Denver Broncos cooked up a “recipe for a win” against the Chargers - Mile High Report

Following a crushing loss to the Eagles, the Broncos bounced back this week 28-13 against a division rival.





Chargers Game Grade: Bolts fail to show up against Broncos - Bolts From The Blue

Pain.





Raiders news: Mark Davis is not thinking about 2022 head coach - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas’ owner is focusing on this season, still





The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense has finally found its winning formula - Arrowhead Pride

Compared to September, the Kansas City defense looks completely different — but why?

NFC EAST:

11 names to watch if Giants GM Dave Gettleman does retire - Big Blue View

These are some of the names to know should the Giants be in the market for a new general manager





Eagles loss to Giants shows they still have miles to go - Bleeding Green Nation

There is still a lot of work for this young team to finish.





Report: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to serve as Cowboys “point person” in Mike McCarthy’s absence - Blogging The Boys

Dan Quinn will serve as the Cowboys head coach on Thursday night.





Washington rewrites the script by overpowering the Seahawks on Monday Night Football - Hogs Haven

The season’s second victory Tuesday!

Despite playing most of the game with its 4th string center, and the entire second half with no kicker, Washington put together a win over the Seattle Seahawks,...

NFC NORTH:

NFC Playoff Picture, Week 13: Packers stay within striking distance of Cardinals for 1-seed - Acme Packing Company

A big win over the Rams kept the Packers just a half-game back of the top spot in the NFC.





Dan Campbell: ‘When you don’t win a game, I should be criticized’ - Pride Of Detroit

The first-year coach takes responsibility for the winless state of the 2021 season.





Stock up, stock down after the Chicago Bears beat Detroit Lions - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears snapped a five game losing streak but there’s not much to feel great about





Dalvin Cook suffers torn labrum - Daily Norseman

It’s not a season-ending injury, from the sounds of it

NFC SOUTH:

BREAKING: Taysom Hill preparing to start against Cowboys, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Swiss Army knife is gearing up to go against Dallas





3 Up, 3 Down: When does the Cordarrelle Patterson statue go up? - The Falcoholic

Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.





Panthers place Christian McCaffrey on season-ending injured reserve - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers’ running back injured his ankle against the Dolphins in Week 12.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Four for Fournette sparks win - Bucs Nation

Leonard Fournette leads the Buccaneers to come from behind victory in Indianapolis

NFC WEST:

49ers injury news: Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel to miss the Seahawks game - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan was grateful both players injuries weren’t more severe





Arizona Cardinals sit with the top spot in the NFC after week 12 - Revenge of the Birds

It is always good to be good enough to take a week off and not have to worry about anything.

That was the Arizona Cardinals during week 12 of the 2021 NFL season, as they went into the weekend at...





Cigar Thoughts, Game 11: Welp - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, falling 17-15 at Washington and bidding their slim playoff hopes adieu.





The Rams are wasting the 2021 season - Turf Show Times

Rams are an easy pretender after Sunday’s loss to Packers