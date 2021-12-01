Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
What went right and what went wrong for Mac Jones against the Titans - Pats Pulpit
Jones had the second 300-yard game of his career against Tennessee.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Open As 7 Point Underdogs vs Eagles - Gang Green Nation
The New York Jets beat the Houston Texans yesterday to improve their record to 3-8 on the year. The defense found its footing after a rough start and completely shut down the Texans in the second...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills hold Wild Card spot following Week 13 - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills (7-4) won on Thursday to kick off the week for them around the AFC Playoff Picture. A bunch of big games resulted in Buffalo staying put in the standings, but improving their...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Browns: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown
Its wasn’t pretty or glamorous but it didn’t need to be in the end.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
T.J. Watt the latest Steelers player placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List - Behind the Steel Curtain
As if things couldn’t get worse, T.J. Watt is now in the COVID-19 List.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals show they can win without Ja’Marr Chase dominating - Cincy Jungle
Defenses have adjusted, but so have the Bengals.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns lose Jack Conklin to season-ending injury - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland right tackle suffered a torn patellar tendon on Sunday night, and his playing future may not be so bright.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Jets (Happy Tanksgiving) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the worst loss of the season.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Now we wait - Music City Miracles
So the last two weeks have been rough. This team has had a rash of injuries like nothing I have ever seen. There has been a lot of doom and gloom in the fanbase, but your Tennessee Titans are still...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars’ Meyer didn’t know why James Robinson wasn’t in game at crucial point - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars’ loss on Sunday was filled with confusion and errors, including when it came to the players on the field.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Reich’s best/worst decisions: Week 12 vs. Buccaneers - Stampede Blue
I am not going to follow the typical format of this article because yesterday was not the typical game for Frank Reich. I believe that yesterday’s game was the perfect encapsulation of what has...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
The Denver Broncos cooked up a “recipe for a win” against the Chargers - Mile High Report
Following a crushing loss to the Eagles, the Broncos bounced back this week 28-13 against a division rival.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Game Grade: Bolts fail to show up against Broncos - Bolts From The Blue
Pain.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Mark Davis is not thinking about 2022 head coach - Silver And Black Pride
Las Vegas’ owner is focusing on this season, still
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense has finally found its winning formula - Arrowhead Pride
Compared to September, the Kansas City defense looks completely different — but why?
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
11 names to watch if Giants GM Dave Gettleman does retire - Big Blue View
These are some of the names to know should the Giants be in the market for a new general manager
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles loss to Giants shows they still have miles to go - Bleeding Green Nation
There is still a lot of work for this young team to finish.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to serve as Cowboys “point person” in Mike McCarthy’s absence - Blogging The Boys
Dan Quinn will serve as the Cowboys head coach on Thursday night.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington rewrites the script by overpowering the Seahawks on Monday Night Football - Hogs Haven
The season’s second victory Tuesday!
Despite playing most of the game with its 4th string center, and the entire second half with no kicker, Washington put together a win over the Seattle Seahawks,...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
NFC Playoff Picture, Week 13: Packers stay within striking distance of Cardinals for 1-seed - Acme Packing Company
A big win over the Rams kept the Packers just a half-game back of the top spot in the NFC.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Dan Campbell: ‘When you don’t win a game, I should be criticized’ - Pride Of Detroit
The first-year coach takes responsibility for the winless state of the 2021 season.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Stock up, stock down after the Chicago Bears beat Detroit Lions - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears snapped a five game losing streak but there’s not much to feel great about
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Dalvin Cook suffers torn labrum - Daily Norseman
It’s not a season-ending injury, from the sounds of it
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
BREAKING: Taysom Hill preparing to start against Cowboys, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Swiss Army knife is gearing up to go against Dallas
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
3 Up, 3 Down: When does the Cordarrelle Patterson statue go up? - The Falcoholic
Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers place Christian McCaffrey on season-ending injured reserve - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers’ running back injured his ankle against the Dolphins in Week 12.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Four for Fournette sparks win - Bucs Nation
Leonard Fournette leads the Buccaneers to come from behind victory in Indianapolis
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers injury news: Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel to miss the Seahawks game - Niners Nation
Kyle Shanahan was grateful both players injuries weren’t more severe
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals sit with the top spot in the NFC after week 12 - Revenge of the Birds
It is always good to be good enough to take a week off and not have to worry about anything.
That was the Arizona Cardinals during week 12 of the 2021 NFL season, as they went into the weekend at...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Cigar Thoughts, Game 11: Welp - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, falling 17-15 at Washington and bidding their slim playoff hopes adieu.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
The Rams are wasting the 2021 season - Turf Show Times
Rams are an easy pretender after Sunday’s loss to Packers
