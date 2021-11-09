PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins defeat Texans in Toilet Bowl; Play Ravens on Thursday Night Football

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins—led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett—defeated the Houston Texans 17-9. It was an ugly contest between two of the league’s worst offenses. But heading into this week nine matchup—we knew something had to give—and for the first time since week one, head coach Brian Flores and his young football team got a hard-earned win.

An ugly win.

On this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show: Jake Mendel and I breakdown the Miami Dolphins 17-9 victory. We discuss the Tua Tagovailoa middle-finger saga, what Elandon Roberts might’ve said on the sidelines, the poor offensive line play, Mike Gesicki’s impending contract, Brandon Jones & Jevon Holland, and so much more.

The Dolphins now look to keep their moment alive this Thursday Night vs. the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The game will be live on NFL Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM EST.

Were you impressed by the Miami Dolphins win over the Houston Texans? Will Tua Tagovailoa get the start for the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football? Can Miami find a way to stop Lamar Jackson and upset the Baltimore Ravens? Should the Dolphins pay Mike Gesicki? Emmanuel Ogbah? Let us know in the comments section below!