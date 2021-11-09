2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Cardinals back to the top, 49ers crash down

The NFL calendar has moved on to Week 10, putting behind a rough Week 9 for many of the top teams around the league. Upsets and tough contests will likely shake up our power rankings for this week, especially when we had the Dallas Cowboys in top spot, only to watch the Denver Broncos dismantle them.

It cleared the way for the Arizona Cardinals to jump pack into the number one position, reclaiming a spot they held for a good chunk of the first half of the season. Are they the team to beat in the NFC this year? It sure seems like it at the midway point.

The Cowboys did not fall far, however, still sitting in the top five and ahead of a Los Angeles Rams team that is only going to add Von Miller to their defense. The top of the NFC - to include the Green Bay Packers - is going to be ridiculous the rest of the year.

As you know, our The Phinsider Power Rankings are a draft-style collaboration between Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle. They take turns selecting which team they best feel can win the Super Bowl. It can lead to a team that wins not seeing a rise in the rankings, or a team that loses still ranking highly in the list as we take into account that sometimes a really good team has football happen to them, with the ball bouncing the wrong way.

We had some big movements this week, with three teams each moving up six spots. The Tennessee Titans jumped from eighth last week to second this week, the New England Patriots leapt from 16th up to 10th, and the Denver Broncos went from 22nd to 16th. Heading the other way, we had the San Francisco 49ers plummet down the rankings, moving from 15th last week to 26th this week. Seems like we are losing all faith in the 49ers for this season.

This week we also had nine teams remain in their same position as last week, which feels like a record for our power rankings, though there was not research to check to see if that is 100 percent true.

For Week 10, Houtz takes the odd selections while Nogle handled the even picks.