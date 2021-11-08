Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

Week nine of the 2021 calendar winds up with this week’s Monday Night Football showdown. Tonight’s matchup is a showdown between the AFC North and the NFC North.

The AFC North’s Pittsburgh Steelers come into week nine on a three-game winning streak having defeated the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Cleveland Browns in order. The Steelers, before the win streak, were sitting at one and four and everyone was asking what was wrong with the Steelers and was Big Ben finally done? Well, Big Ben might be done but the Steelers have done enough to keep them in the previous three games only giving up an average of 16.33 points per game during that span.

On the opposite side of the ball, this evening is the Chicago Bears. The Bears, in contrast to the Steelers, are coming off a three-game losing streak. The Bears dropped their last three games to the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the San Francisco 49ers in order. While those three teams are much better teams than the three that the Browns had to face the fact is that the Bears offense was only able to muster an average of 13 points per game during that three-game span. By contrast, the Bears defense surrendered an average of 32.66 points per game through those same three contests.

Chicago Bears (3-5) 3rd NFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) 2nd AFC North