The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver Will Fuller on Thursday night

The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver Will Fuller for Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fuller, who broke his finger in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, will miss his sixth-straight game, head coach Brian Flores announced on Monday.

Jaylen Waddle played 87 percent of the team’s 75 snaps to lead the Miami Dolphins at receiver on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Mack Hollins was on the field for 80 percent of the snaps, Albert Wilson played 23 percent.

The team placed DeVante Parker on injured reserve prior to Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

Flores added that receiver Preston Williams will play in Thursday’s game. Williams has played in three games for the team this season and has caught 5 of 12 targets for 67 yards.

Jacoby Brissett, or Tua Tagovailoa, the team could use another piece to pair with Waddle and Mike Gesicki. The Dolphins are averaging 17 points per game, the league’s fifth-worst mark.

Miami snapped a seven-game losing streak on Sunday and the Ravens will arrive at Hard Rock Stadium with wins in six of the last seven games.