Ravens vs Dolphins 2021 Thursday Night Football opening odds

For the first time since September 13, it is a Victory Monday in South Florida. It’s a day to be able to breathe a little and feel that seven-game losing-streak monkey climb off all our backs. The Miami Dolphins have finally won their second game of the 2021 season and it feels good to finally have a win again.

Except, the Dolphins do not have a lot of time to revel in the win. Miami hosts the Baltimore Ravens on a Veterans Day edition of Thursday Night Football this week. Typically, the host in Thursday games has an advantage as they do not lose preparation time to travel and they can use the time to recover from the previous week’s contest.

Despite having the home-field advantage for the game and not having to travel, according to the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, this might be an ugly contest for Miami. They open the odds for Thursday having the Ravens favored by a touchdown.

The seven-point spread is nowhere near the largest spread of the week. Several games have opened with double-digit spreads, including the Buffalo Bills favored by 13 points over the New York Jets, the Indianapolis Colts favored by 10 points over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Arizona Cardinals favored by 10 points over the Carolina Panthers.

Can the Dolphins upset the Ravens and move from a seven-game losing streak to winning two in a row? Do you think seven points is right for this spread? Should it be larger? Should it be closer?