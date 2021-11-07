Sunday Night Football: Tennesee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

Week Nine’s Sunday Night Football features a showdown between two of the better teams in the NFL. The AFC South’s first-place Ryan Tannehill led Tennessee Titans will travel west to California to take on the NFC West’s second-place Los Angeles Rams. The Titans are on a four-game win streak including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills over that span. The Rams are likewise on a four-game winning streak coming into the week, with their only loss on the season at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals in week four.

Tennessee Titans (6-2) 1st AFC South @ Los Angles Rams (7-1) 2nd NFC West