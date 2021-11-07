Week 9 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you find your way into this thread you are celebrating an exciting win by our Miami Dolphins over the Houston Texans.
Week 9 Late Afternoon Games
Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) 2nd AFC West @ Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) 2nd NFC East
- Where: SoFi Stadium Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: N/A
- Line: Even
- Over/Under: 49.5
Green Bay Packers (7-1) 1st NFC North @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: N/A
- Line: Chiefs -7
- Over/Under: 48
Arizona Cardinals (7-1) 1st NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (3-4) 3rd NFC West
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: 49ers -4.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
