Texans vs Dolphins 2021 Week 9 inactive players: Miami without Preston Williams

The Miami Dolphins have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.

Wide receiver Preston Williams, defensive tackle John Jenkins, tight end Hunter Long, tackle Greg Little, safety Sheldrick Redwine, linebacker Darius Hodge and cornerback Trill Williams will not play for the Miami Dolphins.

Williams has been active for three games this season. The third-year receiver has caught 5 of 12 targets for 67 yards.

It was also reported on Sunday morning that Jacoby Brissett would start for the Miami Dolphins against the Texans. Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a hand injury but will be active as the team’s backup quarterback. Tyrod Taylor is returning to quarterback for Houston after missing time with an injury.

Brissett will lead the charge as the team attempts to snap a seven-game losing streak after defeating the New England Patriots in Week 1. The kickoff between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins is slated for 1 p.m.