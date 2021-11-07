Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a dismal season and despite this season being all but over for the Phins, they do have a chance to get back to at least winning some games against another team having a dismal season. This week's opponent offers just that. The Houston Texans come to town on an identical slide that the Dolphins are on having won only their week one game before dropping seven games in a row. Both teams are also without their best quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa will miss this week's game with an injured finger. For the Texans, Deshawn Watson will continue to serve as a healthy scratch after the Texans were unable to trade Watson to Miami or anyone else at the trade deadline due to Watson's ongoing legal issues.

Houston Texans (1-7) 4th AFC South @ Miami Dolphins (1-7) 4th AFC East