Schefter: Tua Tagovailoa injured throwing hand, Jacoby Brissett to start for the Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa has a small fracture in his throwing hand.

By Jakemen
/ new
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa will not start for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Tagovailoa has a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand that has not recovered enough to allow him to start. He went on to say that Brissett will start for the team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that while Brissett will start, Tua will be the backup on Sunday.

Tagovailoa is 1-4 as the team’s starter this season and completed 21 of 39 passes for 205 yards in last week’s 26-11 loss in Buffalo. Tagovailoa has six passing touchdowns and four interceptions since returning to the starting lineup on Oct. 17.

Brissett started three games for the Miami Dolphins and has thrown four touchdowns compared to just one interception in those games. The team is 0-3 with Brissett under center and he has been sacked 12 times in four appearances this season.

The kickoff between Miami and Houston is slated for 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are 1-7 and have lost seven-straight games.

