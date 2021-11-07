Texans vs. Dolphins 2021: How to stream in Week 9, TV channel, odds, weather, more

This afternoon, two teams on seven-game losing streaks are set to face off. It is not exactly the premier matchup for the weekend, but it is a game that gets our attention. The Miami Dolphins host the Houston Texans in today’s Week 9 contest, with both teams hoping to end a slide that neither club expected this year.

Will Miami finally turn around a season that was supposed to be a playoff-contending team this year but has instead become a team contending for the first-overall pick - in a year when they do not have their own pick? Will the Texans surpass the team to whom they sent multiple first-round picks that were supposed to be used to rebuild the Dolphins?

The game barely qualifies as a regionally broadcast this afternoon. Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Houston Texans (1-7) at Miami Dolphins (1-7)

2021 NFL Season Week 9

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, November 7, 2021

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX

Who is the broadcast team?

Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale

What DirectTV channel for NFL Sunday Ticket?

711

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 103 (Texans), 132 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 390 (Texans), 231 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Adrian Hill

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -5.5

O/U: 46.0

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Pharaoh Brown, tight end - thigh (Texans); Christian Kirksey, linebacker - thumb (Texans); Deshaun Watson, quarterback - not injury related (Texans); Hardy Nickerson, linebacker - concussion (Texans)

Doubtful:

Questionable: Jerome Baker, linebacker - knee (Dolphins); Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback - ribs/left finger (Dolphins)

The Dolphins placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve on Friday.

What will the weather be like for the game?

Sunny, 72°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Texans 8-1

Who won most recently?

Texans 42-23 in Houston 10/25/18 (2018 Week 8)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Texans’ David Culley 0-0 vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Brian Flores 0-0 vs. Texans

