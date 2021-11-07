 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texans vs. Dolphins 2021: How to stream in Week 9, TV channel, odds, weather, more

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins 2021 Week 9 TV channel, broadcasters, radio coverage, online stream, odds, weather, and more

By Kevin Nogle
NFL: AUG 14 Preseason - Dolphins at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This afternoon, two teams on seven-game losing streaks are set to face off. It is not exactly the premier matchup for the weekend, but it is a game that gets our attention. The Miami Dolphins host the Houston Texans in today’s Week 9 contest, with both teams hoping to end a slide that neither club expected this year.

Will Miami finally turn around a season that was supposed to be a playoff-contending team this year but has instead become a team contending for the first-overall pick - in a year when they do not have their own pick? Will the Texans surpass the team to whom they sent multiple first-round picks that were supposed to be used to rebuild the Dolphins?

The game barely qualifies as a regionally broadcast this afternoon. Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Houston Texans (1-7) at Miami Dolphins (1-7)
2021 NFL Season Week 9

When is the game?

  • Kickoff is at 1pm ET, November 7, 2021

Where is the game?

  • Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

  • FOX
Texans at Dolphins in yellow
506Sports.com

Who is the broadcast team?

  • Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale

What DirectTV channel for NFL Sunday Ticket?

  • 711

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

  • Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 103 (Texans), 132 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 390 (Texans), 231 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

  • Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

  • Adrian Hill

What are the current betting odds?

What is the injury report?

  • Out: Pharaoh Brown, tight end - thigh (Texans); Christian Kirksey, linebacker - thumb (Texans); Deshaun Watson, quarterback - not injury related (Texans); Hardy Nickerson, linebacker - concussion (Texans)
  • Doubtful:
  • Questionable: Jerome Baker, linebacker - knee (Dolphins); Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback - ribs/left finger (Dolphins)

The Dolphins placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve on Friday.

What will the weather be like for the game?

  • Sunny, 72°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

  • Texans 8-1

Who won most recently?

  • Texans 42-23 in Houston 10/25/18 (2018 Week 8)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

  • Texans’ David Culley 0-0 vs. Dolphins
  • Dolphins’ Brian Flores 0-0 vs. Texans

Where can I get more Texans news?

