Texans vs. Dolphins 2021: How to stream in Week 9, TV channel, odds, weather, more

This afternoon, two teams on seven-game losing streaks are set to face off. It is not exactly the premier matchup for the weekend, but it is a game that gets our attention. The Miami Dolphins host the Houston Texans in today’s Week 9 contest, with both teams hoping to end a slide that neither club expected this year.
Will Miami finally turn around a season that was supposed to be a playoff-contending team this year but has instead become a team contending for the first-overall pick - in a year when they do not have their own pick? Will the Texans surpass the team to whom they sent multiple first-round picks that were supposed to be used to rebuild the Dolphins?
The game barely qualifies as a regionally broadcast this afternoon. Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:
Houston Texans (1-7) at Miami Dolphins (1-7)
2021 NFL Season Week 9
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 1pm ET, November 7, 2021
Where is the game?
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
How can I watch the game?
- FOX
Who is the broadcast team?
- Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale
What DirectTV channel for NFL Sunday Ticket?
- 711
How can I stream the game?
- FuboTV
- NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)
How can I listen to the game?
- Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 103 (Texans), 132 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 390 (Texans), 231 (Dolphins)
Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?
- Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor
Who is the referee for the game?
- Adrian Hill
What are the current betting odds?
- Dolphins -5.5
- O/U: 46.0
- Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
What is the injury report?
- Out: Pharaoh Brown, tight end - thigh (Texans); Christian Kirksey, linebacker - thumb (Texans); Deshaun Watson, quarterback - not injury related (Texans); Hardy Nickerson, linebacker - concussion (Texans)
- Doubtful:
- Questionable: Jerome Baker, linebacker - knee (Dolphins); Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback - ribs/left finger (Dolphins)
The Dolphins placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve on Friday.
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Sunny, 72°F degrees
Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?
- Texans 8-1
Who won most recently?
- Texans 42-23 in Houston 10/25/18 (2018 Week 8)
What are the coaches’ records against the other team?
- Texans’ David Culley 0-0 vs. Dolphins
- Dolphins’ Brian Flores 0-0 vs. Texans
