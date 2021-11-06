NFL 2021 Week 9 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

Another week of the 2021 NFL season is upon us, which means it is time for another set of winners picks. Throughout the regular season and on to the Super Bowl, our group of contributors make straight-up winners picks to see who can have the best season-long record. Justin Hier took the title last year, with the rest of us looking to keep him from repeating.

Our picks pool is focused on the straight-up results, but that does not stop us from making picks against the spread or over/under picks. You can check those out using the tabs of the TallySight widget below. And make sure you check out the latest odds for every game over at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

After a Week 7 where our best record was 9-4, Week 8 continued to see us all struggle. James McKinney came in with a 9-6 record, while Josh Houtz was 8-6 (having not made a pick for the Thursday night game) and Hier and Marek Brave both finished the week 8-7. Kevin Nogle and CT Smith were both 7-8 on the week.

Our overall standings through Week 8 are:

Marek Brave 85-37 (69.7%)

Kevin Nogle 82-40 (67.2%)

James McKinney 78-43 (64.4%)*

Justin Hier 77-45 (63.1%)

*McKinney missed a Thursday game during the season, giving him one less game in the standings.

CT Smith did not have picks for the majority of Week 2, while Josh Houtz missed Week 7, so they are not in the overall standings, but remain about mid-pack in terms of winning percentage among our writers:

Josh Houtz 69-38 (64.5%)

CT Smith 66-40 (62.3%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget:

