2021 Week 9 Primer: Texans vs. Dolphins - Stats, history, and more

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season features a game where a team that won their first game of the year then lost their next seven will visit a team that won their first game of the year then lost their next seven. That is the fun of Sunday’s Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins game. Which team will end their losing streak?

Of course, there are plenty of ties between these two teams. Miami’s rebuild - which seems to be struggling to prove itself as more than an abject failure at this point - got a head start with the trade of offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans. More recently, the two teams were believed to be close to a trade for Deshaun Watson, Houston’s disgruntled and embattled quarterback who the Dolphins are believed to want, especially if 2020 fifth-overall pick Tua Tagovailoa does not turn into what Miami hopes he will be. The two teams are tied together by several former players and front office moves, and, despite appearing to be headed in two different directions over the past couple of years, both teams again find themselves linked as they both sit 1-7 on the season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are 5.5-point favorites in this game. They started the week as touchdown favorites.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Houston Texans (1-7) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-7)

Date/Time: Nov. 7, 2021 / 1pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Series Leader: Texans lead 8-1

Streak: Texans have won eight of last nine

Last game: Texans 42-23 in Houston 10/25/18 (2018 Week 8)

Last game at site: Dolphins 44-26 10/25/15 (2015 Week 7)

Coaches vs. Opponent: David Culley (0-0), Brian Flores (0-0)

TV Broadcast: FOX (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale); NFL Sunday Ticket Channel 711

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 103 (Texans), 132 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 390 (Texans), 231 (Dolphins)

Weather: Sunny, 72°F degrees

Odds: Dolphins -5.5 | 46.0 O/U (via DraftKings Sports Book)

Referee: Adrian Hill

Texans notes:

Quarterback Davis Mills (rookie) completed 29 of 38 passes (season high 76.3 pct.) for 310 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT for 106.3 rating last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 70+ comp. pct. Ranks 2nd among rookies with 67 comp. pct this season.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor had 12 TDs (10 pass, 2 rush) vs. 0 INTs for 113.8 rating in 6 career starts vs. Mia.

Running back David Johnson had 121 scrimmage yards (80 rush, 41 rec.) & 5 catches in only career game vs. Mia. (12/11/16 w/ Az.). Has 100+ scrimmage yards in 2 of 3 career games on road vs. AFC East.

Running back Phillip Lindsay rushed for 82 yards in only career game vs. Mia. (11/22/20 w/ Den.).

Running back Rex Burkhead had season-high 48 scrimmage yards (27 rec., 21 rush) & 1st rush TD of season last week. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 vs. Mia.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks led team with 6 catches for 83 yards & TD last week. Aims for 8th in row on road with 5+ catches. Has 80+ rec. yards in 2 of past 3. Is 1 of 2 WRs (Mike Evans) with 500+ rec. yards in each of past 8 seasons.

Tight end Jordan Akins set season highs in catches (5) & rec. yards (53) in Week 8.

Rookie tight end Brevin Jordan had TD catch in NFL debut last week.

Safety Justin Reid led team & tied career high with 10 tackles last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 7+ tackles. Had 8 tackles, 2 PD & INT in last meeting.

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell led team with 2 PD in Week 8, his 2nd game with 2 PD this season. Aims for his 4th in row vs. AFC East with PD & 3rd in row with FF.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard aims for 5th in row with sack & 3rd in row with PD.

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 205 yards & had 5th-career rush TD last week. Has 70+ comp. pct., 2+ TD passes & 95+ rating in 2 of past 3.

Running back Myles Gaskin had 55 scrimmage yards (35 rush, 19 rec.) last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 50+ scrimmage yards.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker set season highs in catches (8) & rec. yards (85) in Week 8. Aims for his 3rd in row with 75+ rec. yards. Had 6 catches for 134 yards in last meeting. Aims for his 4th in row vs. AFC South with 65+ rec. yards.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 4 catches last week. Has 7+ catches & 70+ rec. yards in 2 of past 3. Has 6+ catches in 2 of 3 home games this season. Leads rookies with 48 catches this season, tied for 2nd-most ever by WR in 1st 8 career games.

Tight end Mike Gesicki had 48 rec. yards in Week 8. Has 7+ catches & 85+ rec. yards in 2 of past 3. Had 4 catches in last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 5+ catches, 50+ rec. yards & rec. TD. Has TD catch in 4 of his past 5 at home.

Cornerback Xavien Howard aims for 7th in row with PD. Has 3 PD & INT in 2 of past 3 at home. Ranks tied-2nd in NFL with 10 PD this season. Has 12 INTs since 2020, tied-most in NFL.

Cornerback Nik Needham led team with season-high 8 tackles last week.

Cornerback Byron Jones had 6 tackles & PD last week.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts had 4 tackles & 2nd FF of season last week. Aims for 3rd in row at home with 6+ tackles.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had 6 tackles, 2 TFL & PD last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 6+ tackles.