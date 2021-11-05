Texans vs Dolphins 2021: Week 9 TV coverage map

The Miami Dolphins are 1-7 on the season. The Houston Texans are 1-7 on the season. A game featuring two 1-7 teams facing off will usually not see a lot of love from the league’s broadcast partners. This weekend, as the Texans visit the Dolphins, that statement is absolutely true.

The Texans at Dolphins game barely will count as regional coverage. If you are not in the Miami/West Palm Beach markets of Florida, the Houston Market in Texas, or in Hawaii, you will not get the game over the air. The only reason the game is not limited to just the Miami and Houston areas is Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being from Hawaii. A game featuring two 1-7 teams is probably getting a little more broadcast areas than the teams deserve.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for a 1pm ET kickoff. Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston will handle the call on a FOX broadcast.

The television broadcast map via 506Sports.com is below: