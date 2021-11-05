Should the Dolphins claim WR Odell Beckham Jr.?

Well…well…well…

Look at what we have here.

Less than one week after the soap opera that was the Deshaun Watson saga finally hit its mid-season finale, the question surrounding Brian Flores' team is no longer about what the franchise will do at the quarterback position.

Now, the looming question that hangs over the Dolphins is whether or not the team will make a splash that many fans only dreamed of at the beginning of the season. (And yes, fans were dreaming of it)

I'm obviously talking about former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

It appears the Dolphins might consider claiming Odell Beckham Jr. To address the WR need.



We got a “due diligence” from Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/jUKxSKIMJC — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) November 5, 2021

Beckham was released earlier today by the Cleveland Browns and will immediately hit waivers. The catch, however, and something all fans need to realize is that OBJ can not be claimed until Monday at 4 PM EST.

Should the Dolphins claim OBJ?

do you want the #dolphins to put a claim in for OBJ? — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) November 5, 2021

This is a loaded question.

After all, we will never know the whole story of Beckham's time in New York or, most recently, Cleveland.

We may never know the truth behind the Instagram video that his dad posted or the negative comments surrounding Baker Mayfield's arm strength and the deep ball.

What we do know, however, is that only two years ago, OBJ was among one of the league's top receivers.

We also know he is under contract through 2023, and the Browns have already paid a large chunk of his 2021 salary. (Seriously, he would cost the team less than Albert Wilson.)

It would be hard to imagine that this move wouldn't benefit Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of Miami's offense on the field. Tua would get another weapon, allowing this franchise to evaluate him accurately moving forward.

After all, adding OBJ to an offense with Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, and DeVante Parker (when healthy) would be video game-esque. Something that you might only see in Madden or your fantasy football leagues. And again, it wouldn't cost the team anything.

But as I mentioned, it's the off-the-field baggage that makes this an unknown. I mean, would you want to juggle Beckham Jr's ego while trying to pull the team out of a 7-game losing streak—potentially saving your job?

Probably not.

But as we continue to hear, Grier and Flores will leave no stone unturned in trying to better this team. And let's be honest, Beckham Jr is a gem. A ruby among moon rocks. He'd help the offense greatly and give Tagovailoa a vertical threat that can go up and get the football.

Sometimes, he only needs three fingers.

OBJ was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft (12th-overall). During his eight-year career, Beckham Jr. caught 504/832 targets (60.6%) for 7,062 yards and 89 touchdowns. He spent five seasons with the New York Giants and, most recently, three years with the Browns.

Ultimately, the Dolphins could choose Beckham Jr's baggage isn't worth the headache. Heck, the Detroit Lions could also feel the urge to put a claim in for the 29-year old wide receiver. But for a franchise that has said repeatedly that they would do whatever it takes to better their football team, I think they have to do it.

For a fanbase that loved Landry, OBJ was on another level. He's the final evolution of the Bess-Landry-OBJ Pokemon tree. And again, the cold hard truth is this team can not get any worse.

So, should the Dolphins claim Odell Beckham Jr?

I think they should, and Jerome Baker agrees.



(NOTE: DeVante Parker is now on injured reserve, making it all the more likely that Miami could put a claim in for OBJ.)

