Thursday Night Football: New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts Live Thread & Game Information

Week nine of the 2021 NFL season kicks off tonight in the weekly Thursday Night Football Game. This week’s TNF features a showdown between two of the less-heralded teams in the NFL right now, both from the AFC. The AFC East’s 3rd place New York Jets will travel to Indiana to take on the AFC South’s 2nd place Indianapolis Colts.

The Jets are managing to hold onto third place only by way of the horrific season being had by our very own Miami Dolphins and their one-win season and via the upset of the week last weekend over the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game, former Jets practice squad quarterback Mike White was named the starter for the week and not only did he bring the Jets from behind for a 34 to 31 win but also threw for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game. Those numbers made White the first quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that feat in their debut. Now the question is does he continue to play at that level now that there is some tape on him for the other NFL teams to watch?

The Colts are managing to hold onto second place in their division despite only having three wins on the season including one via our very own Phins. While this is a distant second behind the Tennessee Titans who have six wins on the year the main contributor to their being in second place is the fact that everyone in the division is pretty bad after the Titans with the other two teams in the division only holding onto a win apiece. One is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who like the Colts, also defeated our Dolphins earning them their sole win on the season. The other one-win team in the division is the Houston Texans who the Dolphins will face off against this week.

New York Jets (2-5) 2nd AFC East @ Indianapolis Colts (3-5) 2nd AFC South