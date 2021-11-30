Daniel Jones injury pushing Mike Glennon to start for Giants vs. Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants this weekend, but it looks like the Giants will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, a neck strain has Jones week-to-week, with backup Mike Glennon expected to start against the Dolphins.

The Giants also signed Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, according to Pelissero. New York’s other backup option for Glennon is Brian Lewerke, who is on the team’s practice squad.

Glennon was a third-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 out of North Carolina State. He has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Giants this year. He has appeared in 35 games with 27 starts in his career, throwing for 6,431 yards on 61.2 percent completions, with 44 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, giving him an 83.1 career passer rating. He has one appearance this season for the Giants, going 16-for-25 for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

The Dolphins are on a four-game win streak and are 5-7 on the year. They will be looking to extend that this weekend before heading into their bye week. The Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles last week to improve to 4-7 on the season.