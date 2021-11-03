PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins hit rock-bottom as trade deadline passes

The NFL trade deadline came and went, and the Miami Dolphins did not acquire Deshaun Watson, the 26-year old quarterback from the Houston Texans.

This wasn’t a surprise.

However, what was surprising (IMO) were all the reports that surfaced shortly after the media reported Miami would not be making the trade.

What should we make of the report Ross spoke directly to Watson?

Is this trade inevitable, or will a team outbid the Dolphins in 2022?

Have the Dolphins hit rock-bottom?

In this episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh show, we discuss the Dolphins incompetence, Chris Grier’s 11/3 press conference, Miami’s embarrassing tactics, and what comes next for head coach Brian Flores, general manager Chris Grier, and QB1 Tua Tagovailoa?

(Please Note: This episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show was recorded earlier today BEFORE Tua Tagovailoa met with the media. We will discuss this and more in our Week 9 preview podcast that will drop later this week.)

What are your thoughts on how the Dolphins handled the Watson situation? Do you believe it affected the way this team played throughout the first eight weeks of the season? Will Watson be playing for Miami in 2022? What other trades should have the Dolphins made before the trade deadline? Let us know in the comments section below!