Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

There is a lot to like about Mac Jones’ performance against the Chargers - Pats Pulpit

There was a lot to like from the rookie passer in a statement win.





There is a lot to like about Mac Jones’ performance against the Chargers - Pats Pulpit

There was a lot to like from the rookie passer in a statement win.





Cole Beasley is feast or famine for Buffalo Bills’ offense this season - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills got hot in the second half of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and part of the reason is the decision to funnel the offense through slot receiver Cole Beasley....

AFC NORTH:

Ravens are back in first place in AFC North despite not playing in Week 8 - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore is back on top of their division standings thanks to a shocking upset





Mike Tomlin explains his decision for the fake field goal vs the Browns - Behind the Steel Curtain

The failed fake field goal wasn’t just unsuccessful, but also landed Chris Boswell in the concussion protocol.





NFL stays firm, doesn’t admit mistake with game-changing Mike Hilton penalty - Cincy Jungle

Fans just wanted a bit of closure, and the NFL isn’t taken any of the blame.





Cleveland Browns: Brownie and Frownines on a day like many before it against the Steelers - Dawgs By Nature

Browns drop a frustrating game to Pittsburgh to fall into last place in the AFC North Division.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Rams (Spooky Season Is Over) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about the same thing repeating itself.





Derrick Henry injury timeline 6-10 weeks - Music City Miracles

So Ian Rapoport said today on the NFL Network that the timeline for Derrick Henry returning from this injury is 6-10 weeks:





Jaguars lose all momentum, lay an egg in 31-7 loss to Seahawks - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars will have to go back to the drawing board for the sixth time this season.





Colin Cowherd Claims the Colts are ‘Split in the Building’ on Starting QB Carson Wentz - Stampede Blue

Colts’ enigmatic starting quarterback Carson Wentz still has his fair share of supporters and critics alike.

AFC WEST:

The Denver Broncos have regressed in their offensive play calling - Mile High Report

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is stumbling through games and its costing the Denver Broncos dearly. Is there any hope he can turn things around?





Chargers vs. Patriots Week 8 Winners and Losers - Bolts From The Blue

Tough to find the silver linings from this one.





Las Vegas Raiders 2019 class is helping them become contenders - Silver And Black Pride

2019 draft class is coming into it’s own during their third season.





Kansas City Chiefs vs. Giants: Offense struggles while defense is solid - Arrowhead Pride

It was an ugly win for Kansas City, but the team evened its record at 4-4.

NFC EAST:

‘Things I think’ after the Giants lose another game they could have won - Big Blue View

Once again, the Giants manage to get in their own way





Eagles 2022 first-round pick tracker: Week 8 edition - Bleeding Green Nation

Keeping an eye on the Colts and Dolphins.





Trolling The Nation for Cowboys at Vikings: ‘Cooper Rush looks like a seasoned pro’ - Blogging The Boys

Read what other fans across the NFL had to say as they watched the Cowboys and their backup QB score a win in Minneapolis.





With Washington at 2-6 going into the bye week, I’m ready to throw in the towel - Hogs Haven

enough already

NFC NORTH:

Packers RB Kylin Hill and TE Robert Tonyan officially placed on injured reserve - Acme Packing Company

The moves were expected after their injuries on Thursday.





Monday Overreactions: Is Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn the problem? - Pride Of Detroit

The predictability is killing the Lions.





The Chicago Bears should trade their snack packs for bananas - Windy City Gridiron

Yes, the Bears should sell their underperforming and or old players. If only those darn bullies in the lunch period cafeteria were so kind.





Time to Move On from Mike Zimmer - Daily Norseman

I’ve not been on-board with the fire Mike Zimmer crowd or the blow it up crowd, but at this point the time is right for big changes in the Vikings coaching staff. The timing of mid-season or end...

NFC SOUTH:

Jameis Winston out for season with torn ACL - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints’ emotional win in Week 8 came at a high price





3 Up, 3 Down: Not much to celebrate in an ugly Falcons loss - The Falcoholic

Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.





Panthers vs FalconThe Optimist: .500 rarely feels this good - Cat Scratch Reader

The return to form by the defense is just one encouraging sign from the Panthers in a big division win.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs get trick, not treat in New Orleans - Bucs Nation

Another gut wrenching loss for the Buccaneers in the Superdome ahead of the bye week

NFC WEST:

5 Takeaways from 49ers-Bears: Are the Boys back in town? - Niners Nation

The 49ers won with an explosive offensive performance after losing four consecutive games. Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49er's offense en route to victory over the Chicago Bears. This win ignites San...





Cardinals’ Hunt for Red November - Revenge of the Birds

"Whenever I feel the dark, drizzly November in my soul, I take to the sea." (Ishmael, from Herman Melville’s Moby Dick)

Last year by the end of October, after their stunning 37-34 OT win at home...





Seahawks QB Russell Wilson gets pin out, no word on timetable for return - Field Gulls

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks ended their losing streak by obliterating the Jacksonville Jaguars to head into the bye week on a high note. Now that they're on the bye week, it appears Wilson is ready...





Von Miller trade: Grades, reactions following Rams’ blockbuster deal - Turf Show Times

What Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Broncos fans had to say about Monday’s shocking deal