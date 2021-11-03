Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
There is a lot to like about Mac Jones’ performance against the Chargers - Pats Pulpit
There was a lot to like from the rookie passer in a statement win.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
There is a lot to like about Mac Jones’ performance against the Chargers - Pats Pulpit
There was a lot to like from the rookie passer in a statement win.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Cole Beasley is feast or famine for Buffalo Bills’ offense this season - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills got hot in the second half of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and part of the reason is the decision to funnel the offense through slot receiver Cole Beasley....
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens are back in first place in AFC North despite not playing in Week 8 - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore is back on top of their division standings thanks to a shocking upset
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Mike Tomlin explains his decision for the fake field goal vs the Browns - Behind the Steel Curtain
The failed fake field goal wasn’t just unsuccessful, but also landed Chris Boswell in the concussion protocol.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL stays firm, doesn’t admit mistake with game-changing Mike Hilton penalty - Cincy Jungle
Fans just wanted a bit of closure, and the NFL isn’t taken any of the blame.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Brownie and Frownines on a day like many before it against the Steelers - Dawgs By Nature
Browns drop a frustrating game to Pittsburgh to fall into last place in the AFC North Division.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Rams (Spooky Season Is Over) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about the same thing repeating itself.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Derrick Henry injury timeline 6-10 weeks - Music City Miracles
So Ian Rapoport said today on the NFL Network that the timeline for Derrick Henry returning from this injury is 6-10 weeks:
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars lose all momentum, lay an egg in 31-7 loss to Seahawks - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars will have to go back to the drawing board for the sixth time this season.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colin Cowherd Claims the Colts are ‘Split in the Building’ on Starting QB Carson Wentz - Stampede Blue
Colts’ enigmatic starting quarterback Carson Wentz still has his fair share of supporters and critics alike.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
The Denver Broncos have regressed in their offensive play calling - Mile High Report
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is stumbling through games and its costing the Denver Broncos dearly. Is there any hope he can turn things around?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers vs. Patriots Week 8 Winners and Losers - Bolts From The Blue
Tough to find the silver linings from this one.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders 2019 class is helping them become contenders - Silver And Black Pride
2019 draft class is coming into it’s own during their third season.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Giants: Offense struggles while defense is solid - Arrowhead Pride
It was an ugly win for Kansas City, but the team evened its record at 4-4.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
‘Things I think’ after the Giants lose another game they could have won - Big Blue View
Once again, the Giants manage to get in their own way
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles 2022 first-round pick tracker: Week 8 edition - Bleeding Green Nation
Keeping an eye on the Colts and Dolphins.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Trolling The Nation for Cowboys at Vikings: ‘Cooper Rush looks like a seasoned pro’ - Blogging The Boys
Read what other fans across the NFL had to say as they watched the Cowboys and their backup QB score a win in Minneapolis.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
With Washington at 2-6 going into the bye week, I’m ready to throw in the towel - Hogs Haven
enough already
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers RB Kylin Hill and TE Robert Tonyan officially placed on injured reserve - Acme Packing Company
The moves were expected after their injuries on Thursday.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Monday Overreactions: Is Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn the problem? - Pride Of Detroit
The predictability is killing the Lions.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The Chicago Bears should trade their snack packs for bananas - Windy City Gridiron
Yes, the Bears should sell their underperforming and or old players. If only those darn bullies in the lunch period cafeteria were so kind.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Time to Move On from Mike Zimmer - Daily Norseman
I’ve not been on-board with the fire Mike Zimmer crowd or the blow it up crowd, but at this point the time is right for big changes in the Vikings coaching staff. The timing of mid-season or end...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Jameis Winston out for season with torn ACL - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints’ emotional win in Week 8 came at a high price
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
3 Up, 3 Down: Not much to celebrate in an ugly Falcons loss - The Falcoholic
Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers vs FalconThe Optimist: .500 rarely feels this good - Cat Scratch Reader
The return to form by the defense is just one encouraging sign from the Panthers in a big division win.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs get trick, not treat in New Orleans - Bucs Nation
Another gut wrenching loss for the Buccaneers in the Superdome ahead of the bye week
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
5 Takeaways from 49ers-Bears: Are the Boys back in town? - Niners Nation
The 49ers won with an explosive offensive performance after losing four consecutive games. Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49er's offense en route to victory over the Chicago Bears. This win ignites San...
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals’ Hunt for Red November - Revenge of the Birds
"Whenever I feel the dark, drizzly November in my soul, I take to the sea." (Ishmael, from Herman Melville’s Moby Dick)
Last year by the end of October, after their stunning 37-34 OT win at home...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson gets pin out, no word on timetable for return - Field Gulls
Sunday the Seattle Seahawks ended their losing streak by obliterating the Jacksonville Jaguars to head into the bye week on a high note. Now that they're on the bye week, it appears Wilson is ready...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Von Miller trade: Grades, reactions following Rams’ blockbuster deal - Turf Show Times
What Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Broncos fans had to say about Monday’s shocking deal
Loading comments...