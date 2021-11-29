Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team Live Thread & Game Information

Week twelve of the NFL’s 2021 season winds down this evening with the Monday Night Football matchup between two NFC teams. The Seattle Seahawks will travel cross country this week to take on the Washington Football Team. The Seahawks come into the week having lost six of their last eight games including a loss last week to the Arizona Cardinals. Washington has not faired much better this season but after dropping four straight before their bye week have returned and won two straight, including an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago and the Carolina Panthers last week.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game, any of the other action from around the NFL this past weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Seattle Seahawks (3-7) 4th NFC West @ Washington Football Team (4-6) 1st NFC South