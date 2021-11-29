Giants vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 13 opening odds

The Miami Dolphins improved to 5-7 on the season with their fourth-straight win yesterday, demolishing the Carolina Panthers in every aspect of the game. They made former NFL MVP Cam Newton look like the player who was out of the league to start the season, holding him to 5-for-21 throwing for 92 yards with two interceptions, giving him a 5.8 passer rating. The Dolphins simply beatdown the Panthers and now turn their attention to the New York Giants.

New York beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with their defense leading the way. The Giants recorded four turnovers, three of them interceptions, as they also looked to spark the offense following the firing of Jason Garrett last week. A 13-7 win was not exactly an offensive explosion, but former Dolphins tight end Chris Myarick recorded his first career catch, a one-yard touchdown for the Giants.

New York has been very up-and-down this season, losing their first three games, then winning in Week 4, losing in Weeks 5 and 6, before a Week 7 win, then a loss in Week 8, win in Week 9, bye in Week 10, loss in Week 11, and win in Week 12. Will Miami keep the Giants from winning back-to-back games for the first time this season?

According to the opening point spread from DraftKings Sportsbook, Miami is favored in the game. The game opened with the Dolphins at -2.5. The over/under was set at 43, with Miami -150 and the Giants +130 on the moneyline.

How will that change throughout the week? We will watch the line throughout the build-up to the game to see how it adjusts.