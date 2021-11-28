Panthers at Dolphins 2021 Week 12 inactive players list

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers are about 90 minutes from game time in a Week 12 inter-conference showdown. Among the final preparations for each team is the release of their respective inactive players list. Injuries and gameplan lead to players not dressing for the contest, with teams allowed 48 players on the gameday active roster.

For Miami, three players were added to the inactive list due to injuries. Tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) were guaranteed, having been listed as out of the game on Friday’s injury report. Safety Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow) was questionable for the contest, but is also on the inactive list this morning.

Joining them in street clothes for the game are safety Will Parks, linebacker Darius Hodge, and defensive tackle John Jenkins.

Miami elevated cornerback Javaris Davis and safety Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad for the game.

For the Panthers, quarterback Matt Barkley, safety Kenny Robinson, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, linebacker Kamal Martin, guard John Miller, tight end Colin Thompson, and wide receiver Terrace Marshall, Jr., were all listed as inactive. Miller sustained an ankle injury in practice this week and was listed as doubtful for the game; he did not make the trip to Miami.

Carolina elevated wide receiver Matt Cole and offensive tackle Austen Pleastants for the game.

The Panthers and Dolphins kickoff at 1pm ET from Miami.