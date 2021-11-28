Panthers vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 12: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins host the Carolina Panthers in a few hours. The Week 12 meeting between the two teams could be a make or break for both clubs when it comes to their fleeting playoff chances for the season. Can Miami win a fourth-straight game and continue to claw their way back into relevance? Will Cam Newton’s return buoy the Panthers as he makes his second start of the year?

As of yesterday, the Panthers were favored by two points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That line has moved back toward the Dolphins overnight, with it now sitting at one point in favor of Carolina.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Carolina Panthers (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (4-7)

2021 NFL Season Week 12

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, November 28, 2021

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX

Who is the broadcast team?

Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

710

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

Sirius channels: 98 (Panthers), 135 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 385 (Panthers), 230 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

John Hussey

What are the current betting odds?

Panthers -1

O/U: 414.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Cornerback Trill Williams - hamstring (Dolphins); tight end Adam Shaheen - knee (Dolphins)

Doubtful: Guard John Miller - ankle (Panthers)

Questionable: Safety Brandon Jones - ankle/elbow (Dolphins)

Dolphins ruled out defensive back Elijah Campbell on Friday then moved him to injured reserve on Saturday

What will the weather be like for the game?

Partly cloudy, 77°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins, 4-2

Who won most recently?

Panthers 45-21 at Carolina, 11/13/17 (2017 Week 10)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Panthers’ Matt Ruhle (0-0) vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Brian Flores 0-0 vs. Panthers

