Week 12 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you stumble into this post you are in the midst of celebrating an exciting victory by your Miami Dolphins over the Carolina Panthers.
Please use this thread to discuss today's late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins.
Week 12 Late Afternoon Games
Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) 2nd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (5-5) 4th AFC West
- Where: Empower Field @ Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Chargers -2.5
- Over/Under: 47
Las Angeles Rams (7-3) 2nd NFC West @ Green Bay Packers (8-3) 1st NFC North
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Rams -2
- Over/Under: 47
Minnesota Vikings (5-5) 2nd NFC North @ San Francisco 49ers (5-5) 3rd NFC West
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: 49ers -3.5
- Over/Under: 49
