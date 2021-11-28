Can the Dolphins legitimize playoff push with a win over Panthers?

Today, the (4-7) Miami Dolphins and (5-6) Carolina Panthers face off for only the seventh time in NFL history, and the stakes (at least for this season) could not be higher for Miami.

After all, despite losing seven games in a row at one point earlier in the year, the Dolphins still have a snowball’s chance at sneaking into the playoffs as an AFC Wildcard.

But any chance at making the postseason melts away if Brian Flores’s defense can’t stop Cam Newton and Carolina’s new-look offense—a task that will be much more difficult with a fully healthy Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup.

So, what must the Dolphins do to beat the Panthers?

On the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake Mendel and I preview today’s game between the Dolphins and Panthers and try to answer the tough questions.

Can Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense have success vs. the league’s top-ranked secondary?

Will Miami’s offensive line be able to contain Carolina’s vaunted pass rush?

Who will step up in Adam Shaheen’s absence? Could this finally be Hunter Long’s chance to shine?

How will newly acquired RB Phillip Lindsay fit into Miami’s backfield?

The Dolphins have two interior defensive linemen ranked in PFF’s top-3 in tackles vs. the run. How will they fare vs. CMC and Newton?

We also give our keys to victory and predict the outcome of today’s game!

All of this and more on the latest episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show!

What are your thoughts on today’s matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers? Do you think this is Miami’s most formidable opponent in recent weeks? Can Tua Tagovailoa go toe-to-toe with Carolina’s top-ranked defense? Let us know in the comments section below!