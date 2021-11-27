Dolphins move Campbell to IR, elevate Davis, Redwine for Panthers game

The Miami Dolphins moved cornerback Elijah Campbell to injured reserve on Saturday, according to a team announcement. Campbell had been ruled out of the team’s Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury, but now will be out at least two additional games. Campbell has primarily been a special teams contributor for the team this year, appearing in seven games with two special teams tackles.

Campbell was initially an undrafted free agent signed by the Cleveland Browns in 2018 out of Nortern Iowa. He was waived before the season started, then joined the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. He played for the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2020, then joined the New York Jets’ practice squad near the end of the 2020 season, appearing in three games. He spent the 2021 preseason with the Jets before being waived as part of the final round of roster cuts. The Dolphins were awarded Campbell off waivers the next day.

Miami also announced the elevation of cornerback Javaris Davis and safety Sheldrick Redwine for Sunday’s contest. Davis entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 out of Auburn. He was waived during the 2020 training camp and claimed by the Dolphins. He spent all of the 2020 season on the practice squad, and has again been on the practice squad throughout 2021, but now appears set to make his NFL debut.

Redwine was a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, playing 2019 and 2020 with the Browns. He began the 2021 season with the Browns but was waived at the end of the preseason. He signed with the New York Jets a week into the season, appearing in two games, then was waived a couple of weeks later and signed to the practice squad. He was released from the practice squad in October, joining the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad a couple of days later. The Dolphins signed him from there a couple of weeks later, then waived him in mid-November, re-signing him to the practice squad. He has yet to make an appearance with the Dolphins, but he has 29 games played, including eight starts, in his career. He has recorded 60 tackles, one interception, and three passes defensed in his career. He is a native of Miami and attended the University of Miami.

The Dolphins host the Panthers with a 1pm ET kickoff on Sunday from Hard Rock Stadium.