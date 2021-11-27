2021 Week 12 Primer: Panthers vs. Dolphins - Stream, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins have won their last three games, beating the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens, and the New York Jets. They now return to South Florida for a month-long homestand, beginning this week with the Carolina Panthers coming to Miami. Sitting at 4-7 on the season, the Dolphins have slim playoff hopes still and can continue to put a seven-game losing streak behind them with a fourth-straight win if they can upset the Panthers.

The Panthers are a hard team to judge this year. They are on to their third starting quarterback, but that third starter is former league MVP Cam Newton, who returned to Carolina a couple of weeks ago after spending 2020 with the New England Patriots. Newton has played well in his first two appearances, including last week’s start against the Washington Football Team, but he is clearly not the 2015 MVP.

Carolina opened the week as 1.5-point favorites, with the line slowly drifting in their favor throughout the week. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line is now sitting with the Panthers favored by two points. The over/under for the game is 41.5.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Carolina Panthers (5-6) at Miami Dolphins (4-7)

Date/Time: Nov. 28, 2021 / 1pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Series Leader: Dolphins, 4-2

Streak: Panthers have won last two

Last game: Panthers 45-21 at Carolina, 11/13/17 (2017 Week 10)

Last game at site: Panthers 20-16 at Miami, 11/24/13 (2013 Week 12)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Matt Ruhle (0-0), Brian Flores (0-0)

TV Broadcast: FOX (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale); DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel 710

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 98 (Panthers), 135 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 385 (Panthers), 230 (Dolphins)

Online Streaming: FuboTV

SB Nation: Cat Scratch Reader | @CatScratchReadr

Weather: Partly cloudy, 77°F degrees

Odds: Panthers -2 | 41.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sports Book)

Referee: John Hussey

Panthers notes:

Quarterback Cam Newton completed 21 of 27 atts. (77.8 pct.) for 189 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 120.5 rating & had 46 rush yards & rush TD last week. Has 72 career rush TDs & 44 career games with both pass & rush TD, both most by QB all-time. Passed for 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 120.4 rating in last meeting. Had 3 rush TDs in 4 career games vs. Mia.

Running back Christian McCaffrey had 7 catches, 119 scrimmage yards (60 rec., 59 rush) & 17th-career TD catch last week. Has 100+ scrimmage yards in 5 of his 6 games this season. Had 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) in last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. AFC East with 100+ scrimmage yards. Has 130+ scrimmage yards in 7 of his past 9 on road. Needs 2 catches to surpass Roger Crain and Alvin Kamara (358) for most by RB in 1st 5 seasons all-time.

Wide receiver DJ Moore had 5 catches for 50 yards & rec. TD last week. Has 50+ rec. yards in 4 of his past 5 on road.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson had 5 catches last week. Had 7 receptions for 117 yards & rec. TD in his last game vs. Mia. (12/8/19 w/ NYJ).

Linebacker Haason Reddick had sack last week & leads NFC with 10.5 sacks in 2021. Has 4 sacks in 5 road games this season & aims for his 3rd in row on road with sack.

Defensive end Brian Burns had sack last week. Has 4 TFL in 5 road games in 2021.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson has TFL in 5 of his past 6 on road. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with TFL & PD.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has 6 PD & 2 INTs in his past 5 vs. Mia.

Safety Jeremy Chinn had 13 tackles last week. Has 5+ tackles in 11 of his 12 career road games.

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 33 atts. (81.8 pct. - career-high as starter) for 273 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT for 108.7 rating last week. Is 1 of 2 in NFL (Kyler Murray) with 80+ comp. pct. in 2 games this season (min. 30 atts). Aims for 3rd in row with 60+ comp. pct. & 100+ rating.

Running back Myles Gaskin rushed for season-high 89 yards & had 4th TD catch of season last week. Has TD in 2 of his past 3 & 50+ scrimmage yards in 4 of his past 5. Aims for 3rd in row vs. NFC South with 75+ scrimmage yards & rec. TD.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 8 catches for 65 yards & had 1st career rush TD last week, his 4th game with 8+ catches this season, most among rookies. Aims for 4th in row with 60+ rec. yards. Leads rookies with 68 catches, 3rd-most ever by Mia. rookie.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins had career-high 72 rec. yards & TD catch in Week 11. Has rec. TD in 2 of past 3.

TIght end Mike Gesicki had 5 catches for 50 yards last week. Has 50+ rec. yards in 2 of past 3. Ranks 5th among TEs with 49 catches & 579 rec. yards & is 1 of 4 TEs with 500+ rec. yards in each of past 3 seasons.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had PD last week. Has 7 PD & 2 INTs in 5 home games this season. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NFC South with PD. Since 2020, leads NFL with 31 PD.

Safety Brandon Jones had 6 tackles, sack & FF in Week 11. Aims for 7th in row with 5+ tackles.

Rookie safety Jevon Holland had PD & 2nd-career FR last week. Aims for 4th in row with PD.

Rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips had sack last week & aims for 4th in row with 0.5+ sacks.