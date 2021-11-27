NFL 2021 Week 12 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. It is strange that we are already up to the end of November, and yet it still feels like there is a ton of football to be played. The regular season does not end until the second week of January, so there really is a lot of football left this season.

As we are already three games into Week 12, it is now time to catch up on our winners picks from The Phinsider’s contributors. Every week of the season, from the kickoff game all the way through the Super Bowl, our group picks the straight-up winners of each game. We track the results throughout the year, just to see which of our group correctly predicts the most contests. Everyone is trying to unseat Justin Hier, who won our 2020 pool.

Our picks here are primarily focused on straight-up picks, but we also can make picks against the spread and on the over/under for the games. You can check out those picks using the tabs at the top of the Tallysight widget below.

After three weeks of upsets around the league crushing our contributors’ picks, we finally had someone reach double-digit correct picks again. James McKinney led the way at 10-5 in Week 11, followed by Marek Brave and Justin Hier with 9-6 records. CT Smith came in at 8-7 on the week while Kevin Nogle bottomed out at 6-9.

Updating our overall standings through Week 11 brings us to:

Marek Brave 107-57-1 (65.2%)

James McKinney 103-60-1 (63.1%)*

Kevin Nogle 100-64-1 (60.9%)

Justin Hier 97-66-1 (59.5%)*

*McKinney and Hier missed a Thursday game during the season, giving them one less game in the standings.

CT Smith and Josh Houtz have both missed at least a week of picks, so they are not in the overall standings, but they do continue to make their picks:

Josh Houtz 76-44-1 (63.2%)

CT Smith 89-59-1 (60.1%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget:

