Panthers vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 12 television coverage

The Miami Dolphins return to South Florida this weekend after a Week 11 win over the New York Jets. Now on a three-game winning streak, the Dolphins will be looking to keep it going as they host the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers come into the game at 5-6, having lost last week to the Washington Football Team. Carolina turned the starting quarterback role over to Cam Newton last week as the former league MVP returned to the Panthers mid-season after spending last year with the New England Patriots. Now coming into his second start for the Panthers this season, will he be caught up on the offense and settle into being more like the Panthers version of Newton, or will he be the player who was beaten out by Mac Jones in New England this summer?

Miami is 4-7 on the year, having beaten the Patriots in Week 1 before a seven-game losing streak derailed what was supposed to be a season in which the Dolphins were a threat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Now, they are looking up at the Bills and the Patriots and just hoping that they can keep winning while someone in the Wildcard hunt slips.

FOX will be airing this weekend’s game, with the Miami and West Palm Beach markets getting the contest in Florida. Almost all of North Carolina and South Carolina will pick up the game, as well as Birmingham in Alabama. Finally, Hawaii will also see the game.

The game will be on channel 710 for DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket.

Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Jen Hale will cover the broadcast.

Kickoff is set for 1pm ET Sunday from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

The full coverage map, via 506Sports.com, for FOX’s early coverage, is: