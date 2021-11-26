Dolphins fan confidence holding steady as Miami wins third straight

The Miami Dolphins won their third-straight game last Sunday as they beat the New York Jets. The win moved them to 4-7 on the season and kept their slim playoff hopes alive. After the Dolphins beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, the fan confidence jumped from 16 percent of the fans believing the team was headed in the right direction up to 48 percent. After adding another win to the tally for the season, that number should continue to move up, right?

Not exactly. In fact, it did not change at all. According to our latest SB Nation Reacts fan confidence poll, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins’ fan confidence rating remains at exactly 48 percent.

The Dolphins host the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Will they make it four straight wins? Will the fan confidence push up over the 50 percent mark if they do?

