TNF-Thanksgiving Edition: Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup features a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints. The AFC East’s Buffalo Bills need a win this evening to try and keep pace with the resurging New England Patriots. As of last week, due to dropping three of their last five games, the Bills have fallen out of first place and sit a half-a-game back of the Patriots. The Saints also enter the game badly needing a win after dropping three games in a row. The Saints currently sit two games back of their division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buffalo Bills (6-4) 2nd AFC East @ New Orleans Saints (5-5) 2nd NFC South