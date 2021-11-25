Thanksgiving Day Early Game: Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions Live Thread & Game Information

This year's early Thanksgiving Day game features two NFC North teams. The Chicago Bears will travel to Detroit Michigan to take on the Detroit Lions in their annual Thanksgiving Day game.

The Bears enter this game coming off a four-game losing streak. The Lions on the other hand have lost all of their games this season with the exception of a 16 to 16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other games in and around the NFL today including as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Chicago Bears (3-7) 3rd NFC North @ Detroit Lions (0-9-1) 4th NFC North