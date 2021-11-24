Dolphins claim Phillip Lindsay off waivers

The Miami Dolphins might be riding a three-game winning streak, but that isn't going to stop head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier from leaving no stone unturned in trying to better their football team. And that's exactly what the Dolphins did moments ago when they claimed former Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay off of waivers.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Dolphin claimed former Texans’ RB Phillip Lindsay off waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2021

Lindsay, 27, signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent three seasons with the Broncos combining for over 2500 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. This offseason, Lindsay signed with the Texans, where he remained a non-factor for most of the season. Through ten games, the former Houston Texans’ running back carried the ball 50 times for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Will Phillip Lindsay revolutionize the Dolphins' offense? Probably not. But for a team that currently ranks 31st in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 77.4 yards, kicking the tires on a former Pro Bowl running back is good business.

Not to mention, Lindsay's hard-nosed running style adds another dimension to Miami's offense. And if anything, it should make a lot of those goal-line reps and short-yardage situations much more manageable.

Lindsay joins a running back room that consists of Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Duke Johnson, and Patrick Laird—and although I can’t say for sure whether or not Lindsay will revitalize his career in Miami—I think I speak for a vast majority of this fanbase when I say:



I’m thankful for the Miami Dolphins for putting a waiver claim in for Phillip Lindsay.

