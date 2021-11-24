Panthers vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 12 injury report Wednesday: Miami making roster moves

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to face the Carolina Panthers in a Week 12 showdown. The Dolphins have made several roster moves as the team released their first injury report of the week, including placing players on injured reserve, promoting players off the practice squad, and signing new players.

The Dolphins have announced the signing of safety Will Parks off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad. Parks is in this sixth season in the NFL after being a sixth-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2016. He spent 2016 through 2019 with Denver before signing a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He was placed on injured reserve to start the season with Philadelphia before being activated during the season. He was waived by the Eagles at the start of December and was claimed by the Broncos. He initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs at the beginning of the 2021 league year, but was released during the preseason. He signed with the 49ers’ practice squad at the start of November.

Parks has appeared in 72 games over his career, including 18 starts. He has tallied 163 tackles with two sacks, four interceptions, 13 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The team has also announced moving cornerback Jamal Perry and linebacker Brennan Scarlett to injured reserve. Perry has appeared in 31 games in his career, including four this season. He has 72 tackles, one interception, and two passes defended over his three seasons with Miami and has two special teams tackles this year. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Eagles in 2017.

Scarlett signed with Miami in March and has appeared in 11 games with four starts this season, recording 15 tackles and a pass defensed. He spent the first five years of his career with the Houston Texans, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Including this season, Scarlett has appeared in 67 games with 26 starts, recording 135 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

“Unfortunately with Jamal, that is going to be season-ending,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told the media on Wednesday when asked about Perry and Scarlett’s injuries. “You hate when that happens. He’s been a significant contributor to this team for three years. He’s been on the active, this year he was on the practice squad, he was back active this past weekend and unfortunately that will be season-ending. Brennan will be at least three weeks and we’ll take it from there. I don’t want to put a timeline on that one.”

The roster moves continued with the announcement of linebacker Vince Biegel being promoted from the practice squad, as well as the team being awarded running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers and addition of linebacker Wynton McManis to the practice squad.

Biegel initially joined Miami in a trade from the New Orleans Saints in 2019. He has appeared in 16 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins, tallying 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass defensed. He missed all of 2020 with a torn Achilles tendon. He was placed on injured reserve in the preseason, then was released with an injury settlement, re-signing to the Dolphins practice squad last month. In five weeks on the practice squad, he was elevated twice with one appearance.

“I think the game of football is a journey and sometimes the gift is the struggle, as I’ve been saying,” Biegel told the media Wednesday when asked about his journey from training camp to injured reserve to free agent to practice squad to active roster. “It’s been quite a journey this year and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m just thankful to be back with a great organization like the Dolphins and help this team come out and win ball games.”

He continued, “I got hurt during training camp with a calf strain and then we did an injury settlement. The reason why we did an injury settlement is because technically when I went on IR before the 53-man roster was set, my season was over at that point. So the only way for me to come back during the season was through injury settlement. So, I knew I was going to come back this season. It’s never a good time to get hurt, but especially during training camp, it sets you back. We did an injury settlement and trained here in town away from the facility. My whole mindset was to come back and be able to come help the Miami Dolphins finish the season strong and win ball games.”

When asked if he was tempted to sign with another team before returning to Miami’s practice squad, Biegel replied, “We definitely had a lot of interest from other teams but to me, it was just the commitment from this team that really wanted me to come back here. The commitment from Coach ‘Flo’ (Head Coach Brian Flores), the commitment from (Chris) Grier. I really wanted to come back. It was really cool to come back and see my locker wasn’t cleaned out. My nametag was still up there and that really speaks volumes to what this organization is. I wouldn’t really want to be anywhere else.”

Lindsay signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018, playing for them through 2020. He joined the Texans in 2021, but was waived yesterday after appearing in 10 games. He has played in 52 games in his career with 33 starts. He has 584 career carries for 2,680 yards with 18 touchdowns, along with 80 receptions for 502 yards and two touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 as a rookie.

McManis signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Franicsco 49ers in 2016. He spent portions of that season on the team’s practice squad and on the active roster. From 2017 through 2019, he played for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League before opting out of his contract in 2020 as part of the league’s canceled season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined the Saints in the summer of 2020, but was waived at the end of the preseason. He returned to the Saints this summer, starting the year on the practice squad. He was released from the practice squad a week into the season, but then rejoined the team a week after that. He was added to the 53-man roster in mid-September, then re-signed to the practice squad. He was released from the team in October.

The Dolphins also had center Michael Deiter return to practice on Wednesday. Deiter has been on injured reserve since after Week 3, leading to Greg Mancz and Austin Reiter starting in the middle of Miami’s offensive line. Deiter returning to practice moves him one step closer to being able to get back into game action with Miami; the Dolphins now have three weeks to evaluate Deiter’s health and preparation for live-action before they have to either fully activate him or he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Wide receivers Will Fuller and DeVante Parker, along with running back Malcolm Brown, are also on injured reserve but are not yet ready to return to the practice field. “All getting closer, just not quite there yet,” Flores said on Wednesday.

As for Miami’s injury report for the week’s game, the team listed several players on the initial report of the week. Defensive back Elijah Campbell, who is dealing with knee and toe issues, and tight end Adam Shaheen, with a knee problem, were both non-participants on Wednesday.

The team listed safety Jevon Holland (knee/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (vet rest), safety Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow), cornerback Byron Jones (vet rest), linebacker Elandon Roberts (hip), defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (quadriceps), and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) as limited for the workout. Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), guard Robert Jones (wrist), safety Eric Rowe (hip), and wide receiver Preston Williams (knee) were all full participants.

As for the Panthers, safety Myles Hartsfield did not practice due to a wrist injury. Guard John Miller was limited in the workout due to an ankle issue, while guard Dennis Daley was a full participant despite a glute injury.