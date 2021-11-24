Miami Dolphins’ Players as Thanksgiving Dishes

The holidays are already upon us, and even though this Dolphins’ season looked bleak through the first 8 games of the year, this three game winning streak the boys from Miami are on has given us fans a few things to be grateful for after-all.

I’m grateful for the fact that Miami has played entertaining football on both sides of the ball for the past couple of weeks. I’m grateful for Tua Tagovailoa showing some growth and progress as a young, second-year quarterback. I’m grateful for Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones’ propensity for making opposing QBs feel a bit queasy in the pocket multiple times each game.

A three game winning streak is pretty satisfying, but the Dolphins need to keep filling their plates with victories against the Panthers, Giants and Jets within their reach. Speaking of filling plates...

Let’s get a little wacky on this Thanksgiving eve and compare current Dolphins’ players to the delicious – and maybe not so delicious – food stuffs we’ll be consuming in copious amounts while surrounded by friends and family tomorrow for the glorious holiday.

Turkey – QB, Tua Tagovailoa

Some people like turkey. Some people don’t.

Regardless of your personal feelings on turkey, it should be served on Thanksgiving, as no Turkey Day is complete without the damn turkey, just as no Miami Dolphins game feels right without the starting QB, Tua Tagovailoa, under center. Oh, we tried to replace him with a lesser dish in Jacoby Brissett, but we all saw how that turned out.

For those who don’t like turkey, maybe just give it a little taste this Thanksgiving, because your preconceived notions about the bird could be wrong and maybe you’re just living in the past with memories of dull, dry dishes that have since come and gone. With the proper seasoning and cooking techniques, turkey can be oh-so delicious!

Mashed Potatoes – EDGE, Emmanuel Ogbah

I don’t know about you, but when I see the mashed potatoes hit the table, I get a big smile on my face. That bowl of potatoes can be the best dish at times. Tasty, filling... Mmm, mmm!

About a week before Thanksgiving goes down, I hit up my family in the group chat and make sure someone is bringing a giant dish of that yummy goodness. You see, I get ahead of the game to make certain that I will be able to enjoy one of my favorite dishes in the future.

Just like those potatoes, Miami should make sure to lock up Emmanuel Ogbah with a long-term deal ahead of time. You don’t want to leave something – or someone – so important waiting.

Fruit Cake – WR, Will Fuller

Does fruit cake even exist? I mean, I know it does, because I’ve seen it on my Thanksgiving table before, but I don’t recall eating it. Maybe I have... Maybe I haven’t. Not sure, but someone wasted their money buying it and bringing it, because we’re definitely not getting full off of that thing.

Just like the dusty, crusty fruit cake sitting in a darkened corner of my kitchen, Will Fuller has been almost completely useless for Miami this season due to injury after injury. Anything we get from the talented, yet fragile WR going forward will be a bonus, but I won’t be holding my breath that anything magical happens.

Mac and Cheese – TE, Mike Gesicki

Who doesn’t love mac and cheese? Matt Judon of the New England Patriots doesn’t like mac and cheese, but I think that just makes him a psychopath. Anyway, mac and cheese is awesome. It’s simple. It’s easy. Just put it on the plate and let everyone enjoy.

Mike Gesicki is the same way. You don’t need to get cute with his usage. Sure, he has improved his run blocking since joining the NFL, but that’s not why he’s here. He’s here to make splash plays in the passing game, and he does that quite well and quite often.

It’s not hard, Miami. Feed Gesicki the ball and let him eat up yardage. Oh, and let’s take care of him by giving him all the cheddar ($) he wants this offseason.

Gravy – WR, Jaylen Waddle

Smooth. Oh, so smooth!

That’s gravy, and that’s also rookie wideout, Jaylen Waddle. You’re not going to sit down and eat a giant bowl of gravy, and Jaylen Waddle hasn’t shown that he’ll make the giant, chunk-yardage plays down the field for Miami... yet. But a little spoonful here, a dollop on your potatoes or turkey there, and you’ve got all the makings for a tasty meal! I, personally, put gravy on EVERYTHING.

Maybe next year, Waddle graduates to something just a bit more exciting like a scrumptious pie (pumpkin, apple, cherry, take your pick), but for now, we’re happy with letting him snag a short pass and watching him take it upfield for a first down.

___

In all seriousness folks, I hope you have a great holiday season and enjoy some quality time with those you love.

I mentioned things I am grateful for above, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank those of you who click on my articles, read my content and provide interactions in the comment section each week. You guys rock!

Who else makes the Thanksgiving dinner table for the Miami Dolphins? Add your input below in the comment section, or let me know on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up and happy holidays! Gobble, gobble!