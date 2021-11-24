Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Mac Jones had another solid performance against the Falcons - Pats Pulpit

Looking at the touchdown, the interception and more.





Jets Week 11 Anti-Game Ball: Matt Ammendola - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost on Sunday to Miami. It is thus our sad duty to give out an anti-game ball for the week.

The rules of the anti-game ball state that we try to avoid awarding it to the quarterback and...





Buffalo Bills have pattern of bad midseason losses under Sean McDermott - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills have a troubling history of losing streaks in the middle of their season under head coach Sean McDermott. They aren’t just losses, either. They are U-G-L-Y losses in most seasons....

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Bears: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown

Despite Lamar Jackson being out, there was still plenty of good to glean from this game as well as some pretty bad and downright ugly.





Cam Heyward’s personal foul vs. the Chargers being reviewed for a fine - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain could be seeing some money going back to the league after a personal foul vs. the Chargers in Week 11.





Bengals favored to sweep the Steelers for the first time since 2009 - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals are riding high off a win in Las Vegas.





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns squeak by winless Lions 13-10 in lackluster display - Dawgs By Nature

The part of the schedule where you wonder if this is indeed a playoff team or not

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Titans (Devouring Their Own) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the end of an eight game losing streak.





Let’s talk about Ryan Tannehill Titans - Music City Miracles

We live in a world of extremes. We no longer look at a problem and talk about the various reasons that problem exists. We have to find the ONE THING THAT IS WRONG AND YELL ABOUT IT.

Well, that’s...





Jaguars place WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars have lost yet another offensive skill player due to injury.





Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Has Historically Great Performance vs. Bills—Becomes a Bonafide NFL MVP Candidate - Stampede Blue

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is often called ‘J.T.’, but we may have to start referring to him as ‘M.V.P.’

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos sign Courtland Sutton to four-year contract extension - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos have reportedly signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a four-year contract extension worth $60.8 million.





Chargers News: Herbert ties Warner, becomes 2nd-fastest QB to 7,000 passing yards - Bolts From The Blue

That’s our quarterback.





Raiders news: Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr explain loss to Bengals - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas’ coach and quarterback discuss that 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals





The 2021 Chiefs: from ‘broken’ to first place in less than a month - Arrowhead Pride

The 3-4 Chiefs were left for dead; four games later, they’re on track to be one of the AFC’s top playoff seeds.

NFC EAST:

REPORT: Jason Garrett fired as New York Giants offensive coordinator - Big Blue View

Garrett out after awful game Monday vs. Tampa Bay





Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts say the Eagles’ identity is “being nasty” - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia’s head coach and quarterback shared a common point.





Micah Parsons continues to be a bright spot among Cowboys rookies - Blogging The Boys

At least there was something positive in the Cowboys game.





Washington keeps the season alive with an impressive team victory in Carolina to ruin Cam’s homecoming - Hogs Haven

Everybody had a hand in this win!

NFC NORTH:

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins did tear his ACL against Vikings, per report - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay will need to figure out some answers on its offensive line with its most versatile piece out for the remainder of the season.





Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell are being too protective of their QBs in key situations - Pride Of Detroit

The goal of limiting stress on Tim Boyle worked—but at what cost?





Report: Bears players want Matt Nagy gone - Windy City Gridiron

The writing could be on the wall, and it could be just a matter of "when", not "if".





Kirk Cousins…. MVP ?! - Daily Norseman

It’s time Cousins entered the MVP conversion

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints sign Taysom Hill to unique hybrid four-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles

Yes, a real one this time.





3 Up, 3 Down: Nowhere to go but up for the Falcons - The Falcoholic

Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.





The Optimist: Cam Newton is back. Can he stay? - Cat Scratch Reader

The NFL is in the business of selling fairy tales, not delivering them. With two chances to deliver a game winning drive against the Washington Football Team and a tidal wave of reunion-themed...





Bucs Week 11 Top Performers: Evans, White steer the boat back on course - Bucs Nation

Basically the entire team rebounded from an atrocious Week 10 as Tampa smashed the Giants.

NFC WEST:

The 49ers offense makes a statement for the second consecutive week - Niners Nation

More of this, please.





McSorely In, Streveler Out as QB3 - Revenge of the Birds

Last week the Cardinals tried to poach QB Steve Beuchele from the Chiefs’ practice squad, which prompted the Chiefs to sign him to their roster.

Today the Cardinals were successful in poaching QB...





Why Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will have a second half hot streak - Field Gulls

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks are ready to throw in the towel following a 23-13 loss to the NFC West leading Arizona Cardinals that dropped the team to 3-7. It’s the first time the Hawks have been...





Rams News: 7 things about the LA squad that I’m Thankful for - Turf Show Times

Get into the festive spirit as we give thanks for Les Snead, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and more