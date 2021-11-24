Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Mac Jones had another solid performance against the Falcons - Pats Pulpit
Looking at the touchdown, the interception and more.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 11 Anti-Game Ball: Matt Ammendola - Gang Green Nation
The Jets lost on Sunday to Miami. It is thus our sad duty to give out an anti-game ball for the week.
The rules of the anti-game ball state that we try to avoid awarding it to the quarterback and...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills have pattern of bad midseason losses under Sean McDermott - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills have a troubling history of losing streaks in the middle of their season under head coach Sean McDermott. They aren’t just losses, either. They are U-G-L-Y losses in most seasons....
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Bears: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Baltimore Beatdown
Despite Lamar Jackson being out, there was still plenty of good to glean from this game as well as some pretty bad and downright ugly.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Cam Heyward’s personal foul vs. the Chargers being reviewed for a fine - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain could be seeing some money going back to the league after a personal foul vs. the Chargers in Week 11.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals favored to sweep the Steelers for the first time since 2009 - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals are riding high off a win in Las Vegas.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns squeak by winless Lions 13-10 in lackluster display - Dawgs By Nature
The part of the schedule where you wonder if this is indeed a playoff team or not
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Titans (Devouring Their Own) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the end of an eight game losing streak.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Let’s talk about Ryan Tannehill Titans - Music City Miracles
We live in a world of extremes. We no longer look at a problem and talk about the various reasons that problem exists. We have to find the ONE THING THAT IS WRONG AND YELL ABOUT IT.
Well, that’s...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars place WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars have lost yet another offensive skill player due to injury.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Has Historically Great Performance vs. Bills—Becomes a Bonafide NFL MVP Candidate - Stampede Blue
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is often called ‘J.T.’, but we may have to start referring to him as ‘M.V.P.’
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos sign Courtland Sutton to four-year contract extension - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos have reportedly signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a four-year contract extension worth $60.8 million.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Herbert ties Warner, becomes 2nd-fastest QB to 7,000 passing yards - Bolts From The Blue
That’s our quarterback.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr explain loss to Bengals - Silver And Black Pride
Las Vegas’ coach and quarterback discuss that 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
The 2021 Chiefs: from ‘broken’ to first place in less than a month - Arrowhead Pride
The 3-4 Chiefs were left for dead; four games later, they’re on track to be one of the AFC’s top playoff seeds.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
REPORT: Jason Garrett fired as New York Giants offensive coordinator - Big Blue View
Garrett out after awful game Monday vs. Tampa Bay
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts say the Eagles’ identity is “being nasty” - Bleeding Green Nation
Philadelphia’s head coach and quarterback shared a common point.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Micah Parsons continues to be a bright spot among Cowboys rookies - Blogging The Boys
At least there was something positive in the Cowboys game.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington keeps the season alive with an impressive team victory in Carolina to ruin Cam’s homecoming - Hogs Haven
Everybody had a hand in this win!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers OL Elgton Jenkins did tear his ACL against Vikings, per report - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay will need to figure out some answers on its offensive line with its most versatile piece out for the remainder of the season.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell are being too protective of their QBs in key situations - Pride Of Detroit
The goal of limiting stress on Tim Boyle worked—but at what cost?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Report: Bears players want Matt Nagy gone - Windy City Gridiron
The writing could be on the wall, and it could be just a matter of "when", not "if".
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Kirk Cousins…. MVP ?! - Daily Norseman
It’s time Cousins entered the MVP conversion
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints sign Taysom Hill to unique hybrid four-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles
Yes, a real one this time.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
3 Up, 3 Down: Nowhere to go but up for the Falcons - The Falcoholic
Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Optimist: Cam Newton is back. Can he stay? - Cat Scratch Reader
The NFL is in the business of selling fairy tales, not delivering them. With two chances to deliver a game winning drive against the Washington Football Team and a tidal wave of reunion-themed...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs Week 11 Top Performers: Evans, White steer the boat back on course - Bucs Nation
Basically the entire team rebounded from an atrocious Week 10 as Tampa smashed the Giants.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
The 49ers offense makes a statement for the second consecutive week - Niners Nation
More of this, please.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
McSorely In, Streveler Out as QB3 - Revenge of the Birds
Last week the Cardinals tried to poach QB Steve Beuchele from the Chiefs’ practice squad, which prompted the Chiefs to sign him to their roster.
Today the Cardinals were successful in poaching QB...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will have a second half hot streak - Field Gulls
Fans of the Seattle Seahawks are ready to throw in the towel following a 23-13 loss to the NFC West leading Arizona Cardinals that dropped the team to 3-7. It’s the first time the Hawks have been...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams News: 7 things about the LA squad that I’m Thankful for - Turf Show Times
Get into the festive spirit as we give thanks for Les Snead, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and more
