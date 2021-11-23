2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 12

What a strange NFL season this has been. Parity is definitely the name of the game when it comes to the 2021 NFL season, where it seems like upsets have been dominating the schedule for the last month or so. Teams losing games the are “supposed” to win has the playoff picture jumbled while our weekly 2021 NFL Power Rankings sees teams jumping around.

We have a new team at the top of the chart this week, while the second place teams jumps four positions. We have four teams hovering around the top ten, but actually did not change positions at all this week. Meanwhile, a team featuring Russell Wilson at quarterback has fallen down to the bottom seven teams in the league. It is a confusing year.

For those that don’t know, the way we do Power Rankings on The Phinsider is slightly different than other places around the web. Instead of just taking last week’s rankings, moving teams that won up and teams that loss down, we start with a clean slate every week. Then, Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle alternate picks in a draft-style rankings, answering the question, “Who will win the Super Bowl?” It can sometimes lead to dramatic changes in the rankings, but it can also lead to a team staying in place, despite maybe a poor showing the previous weekend.

This week, Houtz has the odd selections, while Nogle takes the even picks.