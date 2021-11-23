Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland are nominated for Pepsi: Rookie of the Week

Every week, the NFL allows fans to vote on very important things like FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week, the league’s top plays, the NFL Pro Bowl, and of course, Pepsi: Rookie of the Week.

This week, not one but TWO Dolphins’ rookies are up for this weekly honor.

Both rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and safety Jevon Holland have played above and beyond expectations this season. On Sunday, Waddle caught 8/9 targets for 65 yards and scored on a rushing touchdown. He remains one of Miami’s most consistent offensive playmakers and, to be completely honest, has been one of the team’s lone bright spots on offense throughout the season.

On the other hand, Holland finished Sunday’s game with seven total tackles, a fumble recovery, and one pass breakup. According to Pro Football Focus, Holland has been #elite over the last three weeks in coverage, allowing only 9 yards on 120 coverage snaps. His 87.1 coverage grade is second among all safeties.

Jaylen Waddle? Jevon Holland?

The choice is yours!

Which player do you think deserves to be named Pepsi: Rookie of the Week? Will you vote like a homer for either Jaylen Waddle or Jevon Holland? Or is there another rookie that might be more deserving? Do you care about any of this stuff? Let us know in the comments section below!