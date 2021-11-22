Panthers vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 12: Carolina opens as slight favorite over Miami

The Miami Dolphins have a three-game winning streak and are still holding on to the possibility of joining the “in the hunt” teams in the AFC Playoff picture. After wins over the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets, the Dolphins are set to host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday in a Week 12 showdown.

The betting line for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, opened with the Panthers favored by 1.5 points. As of Monday morning, the line had moved slightly toward the Dolphins, now sitting at one point in favor of the Panthers.

Despite the return of Cam Newton to the Panthers, Carolina is coming off a 27-21 loss to the Washington Football Team. They are now 5-6 on the season, while Miami is 4-7.

The over/under for the game opened at 43 points and is now currently at 42.5 points.

Will the Dolphins move from home underdog to being the favorite in the game? Can they come away with the upset win if the line does not move more toward Miami?