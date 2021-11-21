Week 11 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you stumble into this post you are in the midst of celebrating an exciting victory by your Miami Dolphins over the hated New York Jets.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 11 Late Afternoon Games

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) 3rd AFC North @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) 3rd AFC West

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: Bengals -1.5

Bengals -1.5 Over/Under: 50.5

Dallas Cowboys (7-2) 1st NFC East @ Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) 1st AFC West

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715

715 Line: Chiefs -2.5

Chiefs -2.5 Over/Under: 55.5

Arizona Cardinals (8-2) 1st NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (3-6) 4th NFC West