Dolphins vs. Jets 2021 Week 11 inactive players list

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are preparing for their Week 11 showdown, the first of two meetings between the AFC East rivals over the next four weeks. As part of their final preparations for the contest, the two teams have released their respective inactive players list.

For the visiting Dolphins, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, running back Salvon Ahmed, linebacker Darius Hodge, tight end Hunter Long, and defensive tackle John Jenkins were all listed as inactive. Ahmed being inactive is a surprise but does explain why the team elevated Duke Johnson from the practice squad for the game.

The host Jets listed offensive lineman Isaiah Williams, running back La’Mical Perine, quarterback Zach Wilson, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall, defensive lineman Tim Ward, safety Jarrod Wilson, and cornerback Rachard Wildgoose were all made inactive. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has been dealing with a knee injury, but was not excepted to start this week as Joe Flacco resumes his spot atop the depth chart after leaving in free agency this offseason only to have New York trade for him at the trade deadline.

The Dolphins and Jets kickoff at 1pm ET today.