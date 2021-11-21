Dolphins vs. Jets 2021 Week 11: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins visit the New York Jets later today in the first meeting between the two AFC East rivals this season. Neither club is setting the league aflame this year as they both have seven losses through the first 10 weeks of the season. The television coverage plan for the game reflects the losing season both teams are having.

Miami is coming into the game on a two-game winning streak and looking to claw their way back into the AFC playoff picture. Can they keep those slim hopes alive with a win over their division rivals?

New York, meanwhile, is changing quarterbacks for the third time this year, with veteran Joe Flacco returning to the team and the starting lineup. Will their former starter, for whom they traded at the trade deadline, spark a turnaround?

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (3-7) at New York Jets (2-7)

2021 NFL Season Week 11

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, November 21, 2021

Where is the game?

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 98 (Dolphins), 113 (Jets); XM Channels: 387 (Dolphins), 232 (Jets)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Alex Kemp

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -3.5

O/U: 44.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: None

Doubtful: Quarterback Zach Wilson - knee (Jets)

Questionable: Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel - back (Dolphins); defensive lineman Christian Wilkins - quadriceps (Dolphins); defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd - knee (Jets); offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker - toe (Jets)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly cloudy, 54°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Jets 55-54-1

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 20-3 at New York, 11/29/20 (2020 Week 12)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Dolphins’ Brian Flores 3-1 vs. Jets

Jets’ Robert Saleh 0-0 vs. Dolphins

